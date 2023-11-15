Gaza Hospitals in Crisis: A Desperate Call for Humanitarian Aid

Public health officials are warning of a dire situation in Gaza City as hospitals struggle to function amid a fuel shortage caused by the ongoing conflict between Israeli ground forces and militants. The largest medical facility, Al Shifa hospital, is under threat as Israeli forces close in, leaving doctors, patients, and civilians trapped inside. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, reported that 32 wounded individuals, including premature babies and ICU patients, have died at Al Shifa since the weekend.

The World Health Organization’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed deep concern, stating that Shifa is no longer able to operate as a functioning hospital due to the lack of essential resources. Electricity, water, and internet access have been cut off for three days, severely impacting the provision of essential care. The situation is deemed perilous, urging an immediate ceasefire.

Al-Quds Hospital, the second-largest facility in Gaza City, has also been affected. It lost power on Sunday and has since been encircled by Israeli tanks and ground forces. The Palestine Red Crescent Society had to abandon its evacuation convoy to Al-Quds Hospital due to relentless bombardment and the dangerous location of the facility. Staff and patients are trapped without access to electricity, water, or food.

The Israeli military claims that Hamas operation posts and militants are using these hospitals as hiding places. However, Hamas officials deny these allegations, stating that they are being used as a pretext for airstrikes and advancing ground forces. The situation has had a devastating impact on the already strained healthcare system in Gaza.

One of the main issues exacerbating the crisis is the fuel shortage. While humanitarian aid has been allowed into south Gaza, fuel has not been permitted, rendering hospitals and other essential services helpless. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees warns that the humanitarian operation in Gaza will come to a halt within the next 48 hours without the immediate entry of fuel.

In light of these developments, the international community has called for action. Twenty-seven European Union nations condemned Hamas for using hospitals and civilians as human shields. Meanwhile, U.N. offices worldwide lowered their flags to half-mast to honor aid workers who have lost their lives during this conflict. The death toll in Gaza has risen to over 11,000, with thousands more reported missing. Additionally, more than 1,200 people in Israel have lost their lives, and hundreds of hostages have been taken from Israel into Gaza by Palestinian militants.

It is critical to address the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Gaza. The reopening of evacuation corridors and daily pauses in military operations provide a glimmer of hope. However, a sustainable ceasefire is contingent on the release of hostages. The international community must act swiftly and decisively to save lives and prevent further suffering in this ongoing crisis.

