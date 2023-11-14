New Deployment of Military Assets to Support Israeli Security

Updated Thu, Oct 12 20233:15 PM EDT

In a strong show of support for Israel, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ordered the deployment of military assets to the eastern Mediterranean. Two Royal Navy ships, surveillance assets, and a P-8 reconnaissance aircraft will be sent to bolster Israeli security and ensure regional stability.

“We must take a firm stand against the horrific scenes we have witnessed this week and prevent any further escalation,” Sunak said in a statement. Alongside allies, the deployment of British forces will support efforts to re-establish security and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the victims of these attacks by Hamas terrorists.

This decision comes shortly after the United States announced its support for Israel. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of ongoing support, stating, “We’re here, we’re not going anywhere.” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will also travel to Israel to reiterate President Joe Biden’s warnings against any actors seeking to escalate the conflict.

As the situation in Israel and Gaza intensifies, governments around the world are arranging repatriation flights to evacuate their citizens from the conflict zone. German airline Lufthansa, for example, has already conducted a repatriation flight from Tel Aviv to Frankfurt, bringing German nationals back home.

Meanwhile, the White House has stated that there is currently no “direct evidence” linking Iran to the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel. The situation remains tense, with President Biden cautioning Iran to “be careful” as tensions in the region rise.

In the midst of these developments, Israel continues to fortify its defenses near the Gaza border in preparation for a potential ground war with Hamas. Israeli military vehicles have been deployed, and the Israel Defense Forces are maintaining a strong presence to ensure the safety of its citizens.

