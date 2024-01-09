Israel-Hamas Conflict: Understanding the Threat of the Radwan Unit

Israel has long regarded the Hezbollah organization as a formidable adversary, with their well-trained fighters and extensive arsenal of rockets and weapons. Among the various Hezbollah forces, Israeli officials have identified the Radwan force as particularly dangerous. Recent events have further heightened concerns about the potential for an expanded regional conflict between Israel and Hamas, with strikes in southern Lebanon targeting the Radwan force and its commander.

The strike, which took place on Monday in Hezbollah’s stronghold, resulted in the death of Wissam Hassan al-Tawil, the Radwan force commander. While Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, it is widely believed to be behind it. Israeli officials argue that the Radwan unit poses a significant threat, specifically targeting northern Israel and therefore justified in being targeted themselves.

But why does Israel view the Radwan unit as a threat? The Radwan force has long been at the forefront of Hezbollah’s conflict with Israel, escalating cross-border attacks during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Israeli military analysts suggest that the Radwan force’s mission is to conquer the northern region of Galilee in Israel. Given the shared patronage of Iran, which supports both Hezbollah and Hamas, there are concerns that an intensified effort by Iran and its proxies could drag the Israel-Lebanon border into a wider conflict. Furthermore, following Hamas’ assault on Israel in October, there have been worries that Hezbollah might attempt something similar.

The Radwan force’s objective of duplicating the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel in the north has raised alarms in Israeli military intelligence. Retired general Tamir Hayman emphasized that Israel cannot allow the presence of such fighters near its border, as it poses an unacceptable risk. Hezbollah has conducted public military exercises, including the Radwan force, showcasing its military capabilities and simulating attacks on Israeli territory. Propaganda videos released by Hezbollah further underscore its intent to threaten Israel.

So why are we hearing more about the Radwan unit now? The October 7 attacks by Hamas triggered a series of retaliatory strikes between Hezbollah and Israel, leading to evacuations on both sides of the border. In northern Israel, officials and residents are pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take action against Hezbollah to ensure the safety of citizens and facilitate their return home.

This recent series of events has shifted Israel’s perspective of the Radwan unit. Once perceived as a manageable threat, it is now regarded as a more serious concern. Israeli leaders have explicitly mentioned the Radwan force in their discussions. The Israeli government, through Tzachi Hanegbi, the national security adviser, has made it clear that they can no longer tolerate the presence of the Radwan force on the border. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesman for the Israeli military, emphasized the objective of pushing the Radwan force away from the border.

In recent weeks, Israeli leaders have highlighted two potential paths towards restoring peace in the conflict: a diplomatic solution that relocates the Radwan forces further north of the Litani River, or a significant military offensive to achieve the same outcome. However, attempts to secure a diplomatic solution through U.S.-led efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

The origins and composition of the Radwan force remain somewhat obscure. The unit was named after its former leader, Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated in Syria in 2008. Under Mughniyeh’s command, the Radwan force played a pivotal role in the abduction of Israeli soldiers in 2006, leading to the eruption of the Second Lebanon War. The unit, alongside other elements of Hezbollah and Iran-backed groups, also participated in the fight against the Islamic State in Syria. Nevertheless, the recent months have witnessed the Radwan force’s most active engagement against Israel since 2006.

While the current situation in the Israel-Hamas conflict remains highly complex and fluid, understanding the threat posed by the Radwan unit helps shed light on the dynamics at play. As diplomatic efforts continue to seek a resolution, it is crucial to comprehend the significance of this Hezbollah force and its potential impact on the region.

