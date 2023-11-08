Gaza’s Struggling Healthcare System Amidst Israel’s Tightening Siege

Gaza City’s largest hospital, al-Shifa Hospital, is facing dire conditions as it struggles to keep its neonatal units running amidst a tightening siege imposed by Israel. The hospital, like the rest of the besieged Palestinian territory, is running out of fuel, food, water, and electricity, leaving doctors and medical staff in a catastrophic situation.

The lack of basic supplies has made it extremely difficult for the hospital to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation. The grounds of the hospital are overcrowded with displaced civilians seeking refuge from Israeli airstrikes, further straining the already stretched resources of the medical facility. Premature babies, some with oxygen tubes under their noses, wiggle and squirm in rows of clear plastic incubators, their fragile lives hanging in the balance.

Dr. Nasser Bulbul, the head of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at al-Shifa Hospital, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating that they are seeing an increase in premature birth cases. In some instances, they have had to perform premature deliveries while the mothers are dying. Many of these infants are orphaned, with no information available about their relatives or identities.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, around 50,000 pregnant women are caught up in the conflict in Gaza, with approximately 5,500 expected to give birth within the next 30 days. However, if fuel supplies run out, neonatal intensive care units will be severely impacted, and planned or emergency caesarean sections will become impossible.

The situation in Gaza’s healthcare system highlights the urgent need for an immediate resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The lack of essential supplies and overcrowded conditions in hospitals are putting the lives of innocent civilians, especially vulnerable newborns, at risk. The international community must prioritize the protection and provision of healthcare services in Gaza to prevent further loss of life and suffering.