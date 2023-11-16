Israeli Forces Take Control of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Strip

Israeli military forces have gained control of Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, signaling a significant development in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The operation, which involved storming the hospital complex and conducting searches and interrogations, revealed the discovery of rifles, ammunition, body armor, and other military equipment. Israeli officers provided video evidence showing the confiscated items hidden in various locations within the hospital.

Hamas, however, denies any involvement in using the hospital for military purposes, dismissing the Israeli claims as a fabricated story. The capture of Al-Shifa Hospital by Israeli forces holds implications for both the international perception of the invasion and the ongoing negotiations to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. It is widely believed that Hamas established a military command center within the hospital, exploiting patients and staff as human shields.

While the operation to take control of the hospital involved a brief exchange of fire between Israeli soldiers and gunmen outside, it appeared more like a police raid rather than a full-scale battle. Israeli soldiers have been interrogating individuals within the hospital but have yet to provide further evidence or details regarding weapons discovered.

Critics of the Israeli operation, including Palestinian officials, United Nations agencies, and regional leaders, have condemned the raid’s potential endangerment of vulnerable individuals within Gaza. Palestinians consider Al-Shifa Hospital to be a civilian institution that has provided refuge for thousands of displaced Gazans, as well as a medical facility for the gravely ill and wounded. The hospital’s leadership, along with Hamas, denies any involvement in using it as a military base.

The Israeli military launched its invasion of Gaza last month in response to Hamas-led attacks, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people in Israel. Since then, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of more than 11,000 Palestinians, according to officials in Gaza. This campaign has resulted in one of the highest death tolls from an air campaign in this century.

The Hamas-run government media office in Gaza has accused Israeli soldiers of mistreating patients and displaced individuals seeking shelter at the hospital. Muhammad Zaqout, a senior health official in Gaza, reported that Israeli soldiers initially entered a surgery department before taking control of the radiology and cardiology departments. However, due to disrupted communications, it was challenging to verify these claims or obtain comments from hospital administrators.

