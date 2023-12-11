Israel-Hamas Conflict: Update and Analysis

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israel has stated its determination to continue fighting until it defeats Gaza’s Hamas rulers. The ground offensive has intensified with increased airstrikes and artillery fire. While efforts to stop the war and secure the release of hostages continue, the willingness to discuss a cease-fire is diminishing.

International outrage has been directed towards Israel as its military offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 17,700 Palestinians in Gaza, with two-thirds of them being women and children. The situation in Gaza is dire, with approximately 90% of its 2.3 million inhabitants being displaced within the territory. UN agencies have reported that there is no safe place for the people of Gaza to seek refuge.

The United States has played a crucial role in supporting Israel by vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire and providing over $100 million worth of tank ammunition through an emergency sale. The U.N. General Assembly is set to vote on a similar resolution on Tuesday.

Amidst the conflict, there are concerns about the shortage of basic necessities such as food, water, and other essential goods in Gaza due to limited humanitarian aid. Some fear that Palestinians may be forced to leave Gaza entirely.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Italy are advocating for the rapid adoption of new European Union (EU) sanctions against Hamas. These sanctions would target Hamas members, affiliated groups, and supporters. The European Union aims to send a strong political message of solidarity with Israel and its commitment against Hamas.

The United Nations General Assembly has scheduled an emergency meeting to vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. This meeting was requested by the Arab Group and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The draft resolution is similar to the previously vetoed Security Council resolution. While General Assembly resolutions do not hold legal binding power, they serve as an important indicator of global opinion.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has defended the emergency sale of tank ammunition to Israel, justifying the decision to bypass congressional approval by highlighting Israel’s ongoing combat with Hamas. Blinken emphasizes the importance of Israel’s ability to defend itself against Hamas but also acknowledges the need for congressional input on military sales.

Holocaust survivors worldwide are marking Hanukkah, paying tribute to the 6 million European Jews who were killed by the Nazis. In a virtual ceremony organized by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, survivors from around the globe will join together to commemorate the fifth day of Hanukkah. Additionally, a smaller gathering is expected at Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be hosting a White House reception to celebrate Hanukkah. The event occurs amidst rising antisemitism in the United States and abroad, with Biden continuing to denounce such acts during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

