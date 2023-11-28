Ankara, Turkey – Turkey’s health minister has announced plans to set up field hospitals and offer healthcare services in Gaza. The intention was revealed after a Turkish delegation visited possible sites for the field hospitals in Gaza. The details of the field hospitals have not been disclosed, but earlier this month, Turkey sent a ship carrying medical equipment, including ambulances and eight field hospitals, to Egypt. The move by Turkey to provide healthcare services highlights the urgent need for medical support in Gaza, which has been severely affected by the recent conflict.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of Turkey’s plan to set up field hospitals?

A: Turkey aims to provide healthcare services in Gaza, which has been heavily impacted by the recent conflict.

Q: What kind of support is Turkey sending to Gaza?

A: Turkey has sent medical equipment, ambulances, and eight field hospitals to Egypt, with the intention to provide healthcare services in Gaza.

Q: How will the field hospitals benefit Gaza?

A: The field hospitals will offer much-needed healthcare services to the affected population in Gaza, helping to alleviate the strain on existing medical facilities.

Q: Why is there a need for field hospitals in Gaza?

A: The recent conflict has resulted in a significant number of injuries and casualties in Gaza. The field hospitals will provide immediate medical attention to those affected and ensure they receive the necessary treatment.

