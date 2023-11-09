US and Qatar Reach Agreement to Limit Iran’s Access to Transferred Funds

The United States and Qatar have reached an agreement to deny Iran access to $6 billion that was recently transferred to the nation as part of a deal between Washington and Tehran. The funds were transferred to Qatar as part of a prisoner swap that led to the release of five Americans from Iran last month. However, US officials have now confirmed that Iran will no longer have access to the funds.

While the money was under close supervision and strict conditions that it be used only for humanitarian purposes, the move to restrict Iran’s access comes in response to criticism, mainly from Republicans, that the Biden administration had given Iran a large sum of money that could potentially be used to support groups like Hamas.

Although US officials have stated that they have not seen intelligence linking Iran directly to the recent Hamas attack on Israel, Tehran has long been a major backer of Hamas. Critics argue that the fungibility of money means that the restrictions on the funds have little meaning.

The US Treasury Department, which oversees the funds, is not imposing sanctions to freeze the money permanently, but has an understanding with Qatar that Iran will be unable to retrieve it. Case-by-case applications to spend the funds under the current arrangement will be denied for the foreseeable future.

It remains uncertain whether the Biden administration will declare the funds permanently off-limits or if the decision reflects a new analysis of Iran’s role in the attack. Regardless, this move is likely to infuriate Iran’s leadership after the painstaking process of negotiating the prisoner swap.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken did not confirm that Iran will be cut off from the account but noted that none of the funds transferred to Qatar have been accessed by Iran. This implies that even if Iran had received the money, it would have been used exclusively for the procurement of humanitarian goods, not for the Iranian government itself.

In conclusion, the Biden administration’s decision to restrict Iran’s access to the transferred funds is a reversal of their previous stance. This move comes after criticism and concerns about the potential use of the money to support groups like Hamas. With Iran’s role in the recent attack on Israel under scrutiny, limiting Iran’s access to these funds is seen as a way to curb any potential support for anti-American groups.