Identity Crisis: Tensions Rise between Jews and Arabs in Israel

In the aftermath of the recent violence between Israel and Hamas, tensions continue to escalate between the Jewish and Arab communities within Israel. Fida Shehada, a member of the City Council of Lod, a town just south of Tel Aviv, expresses her fear of a possible revenge attack by Israelis against Arab citizens. She observes that Arabs are hesitant to seek safety in air-raid shelters, as they perceive animosity and fear in the eyes of their Jewish neighbors.

Arab citizens of Israel, who make up around 18 percent of the population, are caught between their loyalty to the state and their desire for an independent Palestine and a better life. While prominent Arab politicians like Mansour Abbas and Ayman Odeh have condemned the actions of Hamas and called for calm, the general public is conflicted. Initially, there was a sense of pride among young Arabs when Hamas launched its attacks, as it seemed to represent a resistance against the Israeli occupation. However, this sentiment quickly faded as images of violence and suffering emerged. The majority now recognize that the methods employed by Hamas are not a legitimate means of achieving their goals.

Lod, the town where Shehada resides, has long been plagued by issues of poverty and crime. Arab criminal organizations operate freely, with little intervention from Israeli authorities. The local government itself is segregated, with separate Arab and Jewish departments. This divide only exacerbates the tensions between the two communities.

The situation is further exacerbated by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister and leader of the ultranationalist Jewish Power party. Known for his support of settler violence against Palestinians, he has been provoking Israel’s Arab population, including talking about “storming” the Aqsa Mosque compound, a vital Muslim holy site. His actions have led to renewed fears of Arab-Israeli violence in cities like Lod, with many perceiving them as dangerous provocations.

Amidst this turmoil, Mohammad Magadli, a prominent Arab journalist, believes that the shock of the recent violence may bring about a sense of understanding between Arabs and Jews. He believes that both communities are more aware of each other’s pain and the destructive consequences of not considering each other’s feelings. However, the road to reconciliation remains uncertain.

The impact of these events can be witnessed in towns like Ramla, where the usually bustling market is now nearly empty, and an atmosphere of wariness lingers in the air. Mousa Mousa, an Israeli Arab with a juice stall, describes feeling a sense of animosity from the people around him that was not present before. He places blame on the politicians who cultivate hatred within each community, emphasizing that they thrive on division.

In East Jerusalem, near the normally crowded Old City, tensions are also palpable. Israeli police presence has noticeably increased, with frequent stops and checks on young Arab men. Adham, a 19-year-old resident, shares his experience of being stopped three times in a short walk and being subjected to ID checks and searches. This heightened security measure is reflective of the current volatile environment.

The recent events have undoubtedly left a lasting impact, leaving both the Jewish and Arab communities in Israel grappling with their identities and the future of their relationship. As emotions run high and fear lingers, the path towards reconciliation and understanding remains uncertain.

