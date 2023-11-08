Can the Horrors of Violence Spark a Renewed Call for Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?

The recent tragedy at the Tribe of Nova peace-and-love gathering, where Awad Darawshe, a Palestinian Israeli paramedic, lost his life in a horrifying attack by Hamas gunmen, has sent shockwaves through both the Palestinian and Israeli communities. While Mr. Darawshe’s death highlights the ongoing violence and division in the region, it also presents an opportunity for reflection and a potential shift in the narrative of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The relentless calls for war against Hamas by Israel’s national unity government have momentarily overshadowed the voices of peace advocates, who have long been marginalized and deemed idealistic. However, the brutal attack by Hamas has forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and many Israelis to confront the shortcomings of their current approach.

The Israeli strategy of cultivating Hamas, aiming to maintain Palestinian disunity and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, has proven futile in the face of such violence. Additionally, the belief that improving relations with Arab states would lead to a resolution with the Palestinians has been shattered. The status quo of Israeli control over Palestinian lives had always been a breeding ground for violence, and the recent tragedy has only exposed this harsh reality.

As the Israeli government bombards Gaza in response to the Hamas attack, there is a growing realization that military force alone cannot be the solution. Rula Daoud, director of Standing Together, an organization advocating for peace, highlights the need for different voices and a departure from the cycle of violence.

However, the path to peace remains steep. Decades of mistrust, the growth of extremist ideologies, and political divisions have eroded the foundation for a negotiated settlement. The assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 marked a turning point, leading to the unraveling of the peace process and the rise of the settler movement.

Despite these challenges, there are glimpses of hope. Shai Piron, a former Israeli education minister, believes that those who reject violence and prioritize life over death must come together to pursue peace. The tragic loss of Awad Darawshe serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for a change in the current trajectory. It is time to re-evaluate old strategies, listen to alternative voices, and explore new paths to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Only then can a lasting peace be achieved, honoring the memory of those who have fallen victim to this ongoing cycle of violence.