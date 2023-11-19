Israel-Hamas Conflict: Biden Calls for Reunification of Gaza and West Bank under Palestinian Authority

In a recent op-ed published in the Washington Post, US President Joe Biden expressed his belief that Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority. Biden emphasized the importance of a two-state solution, stating that it is the only way to ensure long-term security for both Israelis and Palestinians. He also emphasized that Gaza must never again be used as a platform for terrorism.

Contrary to Biden’s viewpoint, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced his support for a reconstructed civilian authority in Gaza with an overarching Israeli military envelope, rejecting the idea of the Palestinian Authority governing the territory. Netanyahu has cited the Palestinian Authority’s failure to demilitarize and deradicalize Gaza as reasons for his stance.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate. Recent reports indicate that fifteen Palestinians were killed in Israeli air bombardments in the central and southern Gaza Strip, while Israeli forces killed two Palestinians during incursions in the West Bank. The situation remains volatile, with ongoing clashes between both sides.

As rumors circulate about possible deals to release hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that no such deal has been reached. He emphasized that until the return of Israeli hostages, Israel will continue to fight against Hamas and work to destroy the organization.

The World Health Organization has expressed concern over the dire condition of Al-Shifa hospital, labeling it a “death zone.” Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has also condemned the deliberate attack on their convoy, which resulted in one death and one injury. The charity had been attempting to evacuate trapped staff members and their families, who had been seeking refuge near Al-Shifa hospital.

While reports suggest that Israel, the US, and Hamas are close to reaching an agreement that would release dozens of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, the details of the agreement have not been verified. It remains to be seen if Israel will agree to such a ceasefire, as they have previously rejected calls for extended humanitarian pauses.

FAQs

1. What is the two-state solution?

The two-state solution is a proposed resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, whereby Israel and Palestine would coexist as separate sovereign states. It envisions the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, with defined borders and mutually agreed upon security arrangements.

2. What is the role of the Palestinian Authority?

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is an interim self-government body responsible for governing parts of the West Bank. It was established as part of the Oslo Accords in the 1990s and is tasked with managing civil affairs in Palestinian-controlled areas.

3. What is the significance of the Gaza Strip?

The Gaza Strip is a small territory located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea. It has been a source of tension and conflict in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict due to its control by Hamas, an Islamist political and military organization. The Gaza Strip is often used as a launching pad for rocket attacks against Israel, leading to frequent escalations of violence.