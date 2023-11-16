Israeli Military Urges 1.1 Million Palestinians to Relocate in Gaza

In a recent development, the Israeli military has issued a warning to the United Nations, stating that approximately 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should relocate to the southern part of the enclave within the next 24 hours. This directive has raised concerns about potential devastating humanitarian consequences, as stated by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The United Nations strongly appeals for this order to be rescinded, as it could escalate an already tragic situation into a calamitous one. This directive also applies to all UN staff and individuals seeking shelter in UN facilities, including schools, health centers, and clinics.

The Israeli air force has been actively involved in the conflict, dropping around 6,000 bombs on Gaza since Saturday, targeting terrorist organizations like Hamas. These attacks have resulted in the loss of 1,500 lives, including many children, with 6,600 individuals sustaining injuries.

Recognizing the urgent needs arising from this crisis, the United Nations has issued an emergency appeal for $294 million to address the pressing needs in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Over 400,000 Palestinians have already been displaced due to recent violence, further intensifying the strain on aid groups that are already struggling with limited resources.

Israel’s parliament has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency unity government, which includes several opposition lawmakers. This move highlights Israel’s determination to confront the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, in his address during the swearing-in of the unity government, expressed his commitment to bringing back Israeli hostages held by Hamas while calling for sanctions against countries supporting Hamas. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating that difficult days await the nation.

The Israeli bombing campaign has resulted in significant destruction of infrastructure in Gaza. Eleven mosques and 90 schools have been destroyed, along with 752 residential and non-residential buildings. Another 1,800 housing units have been rendered uninhabitable. The UN has expressed alarm over the extensive damage inflicted on civilian infrastructure during the shelling.

The UN reports that the number of displaced individuals in Gaza has exceeded 423,000, following heavy Israeli bombardments in response to Hamas attacks. The UN continues to work on providing assistance and support to those affected by the conflict.

In a separate development, hundreds of Australians are preparing for repatriation flights out of Israel. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the extraordinary logistical exercise involved in organizing these flights for the 1,600 registered individuals, including those in Gaza.

The situation in Gaza has drawn international attention, with Iran’s foreign minister warning that further war crimes against Palestine and Gaza could lead to a new front of war. Responsibility for the consequences was attributed to Israel.

Efforts are underway to closely coordinate with the Israeli military regarding the recovery of hostages taken by Hamas. The United States has been in hourly contact with Israeli counterparts, offering expertise and counsel on hostage recovery.

