Israel’s Offensive in Gaza: Changing Tactics and Challenging Assumptions

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have adopted a new strategy aimed at striking at the core of Hamas’ capabilities. The southern command has been engaged in continuous fighting for a month, with Israeli soldiers eliminating terrorists, discovering tunnels, destroying weapons, and advancing into the heart of Gaza City.

This shift in tactics marks a significant departure from previous approaches, as the IDF has not entered Gaza City in such force for a decade. It underscores the complex and difficult nature of the current war, which has unfortunately resulted in costs for both sides.

Despite the intensifying conflict, Scotland Yard has revealed that it does not have sufficient grounds to support a ban on a planned pro-Palestine demonstration in central London on Armistice Day. The legal threshold for such a ban, which requires credible intelligence pointing to a risk of serious disruption, has not yet been reached. While the government has urged the Metropolitan police to take action, the risks associated with the protest have not met the necessary criteria for intervention.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been actively engaging with world leaders to highlight the horrors committed by Hamas. He has stressed Israel’s commitment to completely destroying Hamas’ control in the Gaza Strip and has called on citizens in Gaza to move to the south for their safety. Netanyahu also warned that Hezbollah’s involvement in the conflict would be a grave mistake, vowing to retaliate with force against any threats to Israel’s citizens in the north.

As the war rages on, the Israeli forces are making significant headway in their operations. They have surrounded Gaza City, launched airstrikes on Hamas headquarters, destroyed tunnels, and eliminated numerous Hamas terrorists. Netanyahu’s plan to maintain overall security responsibility in Gaza, while leaving the specifics and timeline unclear, challenges previous assumptions about Israel’s intentions and the perception that reoccupation was imminent.

This ongoing offensive has also seen some positive developments. Twelve Palestinian children with cancer were allowed to leave Gaza for treatment in Egypt, suggesting a brief moment of respite amid the wider conflict.

In an ever-evolving conflict, Israel’s offensive in Gaza highlights the complexities of warfare and the need for adaptive strategies. As the IDF continues its fight against Hamas, the situation remains fluid, with changing tactics, challenging assumptions, and significant costs on both sides.