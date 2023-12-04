New Zealand Embassies in Wellington Cordoned Off Due to Suspicious Packages

Multiple streets in New Zealand’s capital city, Wellington, were closed off on Monday afternoon due to the discovery of two suspicious packages outside the Israeli and US embassies. The police were notified about the packages, and wide cordons were set up as a precautionary measure. Nearby schools were placed on lockdown during this time.

The authorities confirmed that there was no risk to public safety after the defense force explosive ordinance disposal team inspected the packages. The cordons were subsequently removed. The content of the packages has not been disclosed by the police.

The Israeli Embassy declined to comment on the security matter, while the US embassy has not yet provided a statement.

FAQ

What were the suspicious packages found outside the Israeli and US embassies?

The police have not confirmed the contents of the packages.

Were there any casualties or injuries?

No casualties or injuries have been reported in relation to the discovery of the suspicious packages.

Are there any ongoing security concerns?

The authorities have confirmed that there is no risk to public safety and that the situation has been resolved.

