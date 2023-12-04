Israel-Hamas conflict: Hundreds of Palestinians killed as Israeli offensive expands

Israel has intensified its bombing campaign across the Gaza Strip for the third day in a row since the end of the truce with Hamas. Local officials report that hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours. In addition to the airstrikes, the Israeli military has announced that it has expanded its ground operation, targeting Hamas centers throughout Gaza.

The heavy bombing has been particularly focused on the cities of Khan Younis in the south and the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north. Tanks have also cut off roads, effectively dividing the Gaza Strip into three parts. Clashes between Hamas and Israeli troops have been reported near Khan Younis.

According to the director general of the government media office in Gaza, over 700 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours. The health ministry in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, has reported a total of 15,523 Palestinian casualties since the start of the war, with 316 dead and 664 wounded in the most recent hours. The majority of those killed are women and children.

It is important to note that the casualty numbers in this article are based on local reports and have not been independently verified. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in a significant loss of life and has raised international concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

FAQs on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Q: What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that controls the Gaza Strip. Founded in 1987, its stated goal is the liberation of Palestine and the establishment of an Islamic state in the area.

Q: What is the Gaza Strip?

The Gaza Strip is a small territory located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea. It is bordered by Israel and Egypt and is home to a population of approximately 2 million people, predominantly Palestinians.

Q: What led to the current conflict between Israel and Hamas?

The conflict between Israel and Hamas is complex and rooted in longstanding political, territorial, and ideological disputes. Tensions escalated recently after a series of events, including clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians in Jerusalem, the threatened eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and the firing of rockets from Gaza towards Israeli cities.

Q: What is the international response to the conflict?

The international community has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and loss of civilian lives. Many countries have called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians. Diplomatic efforts are underway to de-escalate the situation and provide humanitarian assistance to those affected.

Q: How can I help those affected by the conflict?

There are several organizations that provide humanitarian aid and support to those affected by the conflict. Donating to reputable organizations such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) or the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) can help provide much-needed assistance to those in need.

Sources:

– UNRWA: https://www.unrwa.org/

– ICRC: https://www.icrc.org/