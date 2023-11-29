The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Call for Immediate Action

The conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has reached catastrophic levels, with devastating consequences for the people living in the region. The armed wing of Hamas has reported the tragic deaths of 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, his four-year-old brother, and their mother during the Israeli bombardment. This claim by al-Qassam brigades is currently being investigated by the Israeli army, and independent verification is pending.

The Bibas family has pleaded for the release of their loved ones, who were taken hostage along with numerous other children from the Nir Oz kibbutz. The situation is dire, as over 15,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, have lost their lives in this ongoing conflict. Palestine’s foreign minister, Riad al-Maliki, addressed the UN Security Council, emphasizing that this is not just a war, but a merciless carnage that demands an immediate end.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also raised concerns about the deteriorating health infrastructure in Gaza. Out of 36 hospitals, only 15 are still functioning, struggling to meet the overwhelming demands. The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has highlighted the urgent need to protect, support, and expand the remaining health system capacity. The increased risk of epidemics, particularly among infants and children, is a significant concern. Gaza’s severe overcrowding has led to a rise in cases of respiratory tract infections, diarrhoea, hepatitis, scabies, and other infectious diseases.

Furthermore, the conflict has made it difficult to detect and confirm diseases, as samples can no longer be sent to Israel or the West Bank for processing. The blind spot this creates poses a massive risk of epidemic diseases. While a truce has been welcomed by the WHO, the prospect of violence resuming remains high and threatens to further weaken the already fragile health system.

In response to the crisis, Jordan will host an international conference to coordinate humanitarian aid to Gaza. The United Nations, relief agencies, and representatives from various countries will come together to address the urgent needs of the region. However, the current level of aid being delivered remains inadequate, and an immediate and lasting ceasefire is crucial to prevent further suffering.

The international community must not turn a blind eye to the epic humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. The lives of innocent civilians, including children, doctors, journalists, and humanitarian personnel, are at stake. Urgent action is needed to protect Gaza’s vulnerable health infrastructure and provide the necessary resources to address the growing medical and humanitarian needs.

