Israel-Hamas Conflict: Severe Fuel Shortage Threatens Aid Delivery to Gaza, Al-Shifa Hospital in Danger

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, a concerning fuel shortage is posing a significant threat to aid delivery and the functioning of Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa. The urgent need for fuel has prompted warnings from UN officials that aid operations within the besieged territory could grind to a halt within the next 48 hours.

The dire situation at Al-Shifa hospital has become increasingly alarming, with hundreds of patients, including dozens of infants, trapped inside as heavy fighting rages on between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. The hospital’s compound has been surrounded by constant gunfire, leaving those inside in a dangerous and vulnerable position.

Tragically, Gaza’s health ministry reported that at least 32 patients, including three premature babies, have lost their lives within the past three days due to energy shortages. The closure of hospitals in northern Gaza, including Al-Shifa and Al-Quds, has also exacerbated the situation, as medical staff are left without vital supplies such as oxygen, medical equipment, and fuel required to power essential devices like incubators.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has sounded the alarm, emphasizing that their aid operations in Gaza will cease unless fuel is allowed into the territory. The agency’s fuel depot has completely run dry, leading to concerns about the ability to supply hospitals, remove sewage, and provide clean drinking water.

Amidst this grave situation, reports have emerged of strikes on UNRWA facilities. The humanitarian agency disclosed that one of its schools and a building designated for UN international staff residence were directly hit. Moreover, they received deeply troubling reports of Israeli security forces entering one school and two health centers for military operations. These incidents come in addition to the strike on one of their buildings by Israel’s navy.

The impact of the fuel shortage extends beyond aid operations. Essential transportation of desperately needed supplies through the Rafah crossing from Egypt is at risk of being halted due to a lack of fuel. The head of the UN humanitarian affairs office in the occupied Palestinian territory has expressed urgency, stating that a humanitarian ceasefire and a reliable fuel supply are crucial to prevent a major disaster.

Meanwhile, amid the escalating conflict, allegations and counter-allegations have emerged. Israel claims to have discovered a Hamas operations center beneath the Rantisi children’s hospital, indicating the use of medical facilities as a cover by militants. On the other hand, a U.S. official with knowledge of American intelligence has stated that Hamas has established a command node under Al-Shifa hospital.

As world leaders and organizations press for a ceasefire, the international community has voiced deep concerns over the escalation of civilian casualties and the use of medical facilities as shields. Calls for meaningful pauses in the fighting and urgent deliveries of fuel to keep hospitals operational have been made, emphasizing the need to protect hospitals and condemn the endangerment of civilians.

In this critical phase of the Israel-Hamas conflict, a race against time unfolds to ensure the safety of vulnerable patients and the delivery of essential aid to Gaza. Immediate action and international cooperation are imperative to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the devastating humanitarian crisis engulfing the region.

