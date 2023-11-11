New Concerns Arise as Israel-Hamas Conflict Continues

As the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on, the devastating impact on the people of Gaza has become increasingly apparent. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressed the UN Security Council on Friday to shed light on the dire situation. He expressed deep concern over the state of Gaza’s health system, revealing that hospitals are now forced to perform surgeries without anaesthetics due to severe shortages.

In a sobering statement, Ghebreyesus stated that a child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza, painting a heart-wrenching picture of the immense human toll this conflict has exacted. He emphasized that nowhere and no one is safe, as both sides continue to bear the brunt of the violence.

Gaza’s health infrastructure is on the verge of collapse, with more than 250 attacks on health centers in Gaza and 25 in Israel since the conflict began. This has left half of Gaza’s hospitals and two-thirds of its primary healthcare centers unable to function properly. The few operational facilities are overwhelmed and operating well beyond their capacities.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the impact of the conflict is also being felt. Columbia University has suspended two student organizations, Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, for repeatedly violating university policies while passionately calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s military offensive against Hamas. The decision to suspend these organizations came after an unauthorized event that included threatening rhetoric and intimidation.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are reportedly preparing for a long-standing battle in Gaza, with one report suggesting that the IDF is gearing up for a year of fighting. The goal, according to the report, is to ultimately establish a new government in Gaza that is not backed by Hamas or influenced by Iranian interests.

World leaders have been engaging in diplomatic efforts to address the crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a ceasefire has been met with a response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu asserts that Israel is doing everything possible to avoid harming civilians, while accusing Hamas of using innocent people as human shields. The international community looks to leaders like Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden to help de-escalate the situation and work towards a sustainable peace in the region.

In the midst of this ongoing conflict, questions of accountability and human rights violations have come to the forefront. Recent comments made by a Florida state Republican lawmaker, Michelle Salzman, calling for the death of all Palestinians, have provoked outrage and condemnation. Advocacy groups argue that such rhetoric reflects a dehumanization of the Palestinian people and is a product of years of pro-Israeli propaganda.

Additionally, the censure of Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American, has triggered heated debates about freedom of speech and criticism of Israeli policies. Tlaib faced criticism for allegedly promoting false narratives and calling for the destruction of the state of Israel. Supporters argue that her remarks were a plea for Palestinian civil rights rather than advocating violence.

As the conflict persists, the urgent need for unfettered humanitarian access to Gaza becomes increasingly evident. The WHO has sent approximately 63 tonnes of aid to Gaza, but more is needed to meet the desperate medical needs on the ground. The international community must prioritize the protection of civilians and ensure that health workers have the necessary resources to save lives.

