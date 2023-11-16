Uncertain Ceasefire Brings Hope for Humanitarian Aid

Israel-Hamas conflict: Humanitarian aid set to flow into Gaza as crossing reopens

In a recent development, the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza is expected to reopen after being shut down due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, announced plans to allow humanitarian aid to reach the people in need.

Without delving into specific details, Blinken assured that a mechanism would be put in place to facilitate the delivery of assistance from various organizations, including the United Nations and Israel. This development comes as a glimmer of hope in the midst of the devastating conflict.

While reports indicate that the Rafah crossing is due to reopen on Monday for several hours, there is still uncertainty surrounding the situation. It has been suggested by reliable sources that Egypt, Israel, and the US have agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza, which would allow the crossing to remain open until 2pm GMT. However, none of the parties involved has confirmed these reports.

Nevertheless, aid convoys are already queuing up at the border, ready to enter Gaza with much-needed supplies. The current situation in Gaza is dire. A significant number of UNRWA staff members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, and the agency’s head, Philippe Lazzarini, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating conditions. He has decried the lack of access to basic necessities such as water, food, and medicine, calling it a “total disgrace.”

Despite condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel, Lazzarini emphasized that killing more civilians cannot be the answer. He appealed to the international community to take action and prevent further humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. The head of the UN’s agency supporting Palestinian refugees also lamented the loss of humanity and urged for an immediate ceasefire.

In addition to the dire shortage of supplies, the healthcare system in Gaza is on the verge of collapse due to the lack of fuel. The UN is working tirelessly to convince the Israeli military to rescind its order for over a million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza. The order presents an almost impossible task for the vulnerable population as their transportation options are limited, and fuel is scarce.

While the situation remains uncertain, the reopening of the Rafah border crossing signifies a small step towards providing much-needed relief to the people of Gaza. It is imperative that all parties involved prioritize the delivery of lifesaving aid without incorporating any conditional requirements.

