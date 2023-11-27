Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Nears End as Calls for Extension Grow

Welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. I’m here to provide you with the latest updates and insights on the situation. Let’s take a look at the key developments:

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is entering its final 24 hours, with both sides considering whether to extend the pause in hostilities. Hamas has expressed its willingness to prolong the truce, while US President Joe Biden has emphasized the importance of continuing the ceasefire to secure the release of more hostages and provide humanitarian relief in Gaza.

During the current pause, several hostages have been freed, bringing hope and relief to their families. Israel has released over 100 Palestinian prisoners in return for the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas. The exchange has been a significant step towards the de-escalation of tensions and the restoration of peace.

The focus now lies on the decision to extend the truce beyond its scheduled end early tomorrow morning. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under immense pressure from the families of hostages and international allies to secure more releases. Netanyahu has stated his openness to extending the temporary truce if it means that at least 10 captives will be freed each day.

The recent release of a four-year-old American girl, Abigail Edan, by Hamas has captured global attention. Abigail, who tragically lost her parents during the militant attack, became the third person with US citizenship to be freed by Hamas during the conflict. Her release has been met with relief and gratitude by her family and supporters.

As the deadline for the ceasefire approaches, the hopes for an extended period of calm remain high. The continuation of the truce would not only facilitate the release of more hostages but also allow for increased humanitarian aid to reach those in need in Gaza.

