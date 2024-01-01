Israel-Hamas Conflict: Latest Developments and Humanitarian Impact

In the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the situation remains dire, with significant human casualties and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. Here are the key events and updates as of December 31, 2023:

Human Impact:

In central Gaza, Israeli military attacks on residential areas have resulted in the deaths of at least 100 people and left 286 injured within a span of 24 hours, as reported by Gaza’s Ministry of Health. This relentless bombardment has now destroyed more than 70 percent of homes in Gaza, according to the Government Media Office.

Meanwhile, the occupied West Bank experienced another night of Israeli raids and drone attacks, leading to the injury of at least 17 Palestinians in Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps.

As a result of the ongoing violence, there has been a growing exodus of displaced Palestinians seeking refuge in the far southern town of Rafah, with the United Nations estimating that around 100,000 individuals have fled there in just a few days.

Political Developments:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed the desire for Israel to control the border zone between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, a prospect that Egypt has promptly rejected.

In an alarming escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran-aligned groups in the region, air raids believed to be conducted by Israeli forces have resulted in the deaths of 23 Syrian fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Additionally, there have been exchanges of strikes between Israel and Hezbollah, with the Lebanese group claiming four attacks on Israeli territory in the past day while Israeli strikes have caused the death of at least one Hezbollah fighter.

The Palestine Public Broadcasting Corporation has strongly condemned Israel for allegedly hacking a local radio station and broadcasting “threatening messages” to traumatized Gaza residents.

Humanitarian Relief Efforts:

Amidst the ongoing conflict, there have been international efforts to provide aid to the affected areas. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed South Africa’s decision to file a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), citing Israel’s “indiscriminate targeting of the civilian population” as the reason for the charge.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to the US administration, led by President Joe Biden, for its ongoing support during the war. This includes the approval of a new emergency weapons sale, the second of its kind this month.

In response to the crisis, Israel has expressed readiness to allow ships to deliver aid to Gaza through a proposed sea corridor from Cyprus, as stated by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Other Developments:

In the Red Sea, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched multiple attacks on a container ship owned by global shipping company Maersk. These attacks prompted Maersk to suspend operations in the region for 48 hours. In response, US helicopters engaged and sank three attacking Houthi boats, resulting in the loss of several crew members.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has conveyed to Iran’s foreign minister that Tehran bears responsibility for preventing these attacks due to their longstanding support of the Houthi rebels.

FAQs about the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Q: How many people have been killed in central Gaza?

A: At least 100 people have been killed in central Gaza due to Israeli military attacks.

Q: How much of Gaza’s homes have been destroyed?

A: According to the Government Media Office, more than 70 percent of homes in Gaza have been destroyed.

Q: How many Palestinians have been injured in the occupied West Bank?

A: At least 17 Palestinians have been injured in raids and drone attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Q: How many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah?

A: An estimated 100,000 displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah.

Q: What is the status of aid delivery to Gaza?

A: Israel has expressed willingness to allow ships to deliver aid to Gaza through a proposed sea corridor from Cyprus.

Sources:

– [Gaza’s Ministry of Health](#)

– [The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights](#)

– [United Nations](#)

– [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation](#)

– [Maersk](#)

– [United States Central Command](#)

– [David Cameron’s tweet](#)