A Renewed Look at the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Updates and Impacts

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the situation remains volatile with new developments and dire consequences for both sides. Here are the latest updates as of December 27, 2023:

Latest Updates:

– Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi has emphasized that the military will not hesitate to carry out operations in declared safe zones if there is any indication of “terrorist” activity.

– On Tuesday, approximately 80 bodies of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army were returned to the Gaza Strip through the Karem Abu Salem crossing. The Ministry of Health in Gaza received them, but there are accusations that the bodies were delivered mutilated, with vital organs allegedly removed by the Israelis.

– Gaza is experiencing interruptions in internet and telecommunications services due to damaged infrastructure. This hampers the provision of life-saving aid by first responders and humanitarian agencies.

– Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s representative to the UN, has expressed concerns in a letter to the president of the UN Security Council, stating that Israel’s attacks on Gaza have intensifed since the adoption of the latest UN resolution on increasing aid in Gaza.

Human Impact and Fighting:

– Between Saturday and Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that 858 Palestinians were killed and 1598 were injured.

– In the past 24 hours alone, 241 people have been killed, and 382 have been injured according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

– The Yemeni Houthis launched a series of attacks in the Red Sea on Tuesday. The US military reported shooting down 12 one-way attack drones, three antiship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles over a span of 10 hours.

Diplomatic Efforts:

– UN chief Antonio Guterres has appointed Sigrid Kaag as the Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza. Kaag will oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid to the strip.

– Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced Israel, describing the conflict in Gaza as a genocide and a humiliation for all of humanity.

– Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss initiatives aimed at securing the release of remaining captives held by Hamas in Gaza.

Displacement in Gaza:

– Israel has issued an evacuation order covering approximately 15 percent of the Deir el-Balah governorate in central Gaza. Residents of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, as well as those living north of Nuseirat, have been instructed to move to already overcrowded shelters in Deir el-Balah.

– The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimates that since the start of the war on October 7, 85 percent of Gaza’s population has been internally displaced.

Raids in the Occupied West Bank:

– Israeli drone attacks in Nur Shams, Tulkarem, have resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians. These attacks have persisted into Wednesday.

– Over the past few days, Israeli forces have conducted overnight raids in Tulkarem, the Nur Shams refugee camp, and the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

– Notably, activist Khalida Jarrar, who advocated for imprisoned women, was among those arrested on Tuesday. She is being held without charges.

These updates highlight the continued violence and humanitarian crisis unfolding in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The impact on both sides is immense, with countless lives lost and displaced. It is crucial for international efforts to focus on de-escalation and finding a lasting resolution for the people affected by this conflict.

