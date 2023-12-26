Israel-Hamas Conflict: Latest Update and Impact

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to make headlines as the war enters its 81st day. Here are the key developments as of Tuesday, December 26, 2023:

Latest Developments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his visit to Israeli soldiers in Gaza, emphasized that the war is far from over. He acknowledged that the captives taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack on southern Israel cannot be freed without military pressure. The families of these captives heckled Netanyahu during a parliamentary address earlier in the day. Both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have criticized Netanyahu’s statements.

Impact on Human Lives and Intensified Fighting

The Israeli air strike on the Maghazi refugee camp resulted in the tragic death of over 100 people overnight, with some families still trapped under the rubble. The Palestinian authorities have reported that a total of 250 individuals were killed in waves of Israeli bombardment over a 24-hour period on Christmas. The attacks have primarily targeted the al-Amal neighborhood in the southern city of Khan Younis, as well as the Bureij and Nuseirat camps and Juhor ad-Dik in central Gaza. Additionally, an Israeli air attack outside of Syria resulted in the killing of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a top Iranian military advisor.

The Unbearable Strain on Gaza’s Health System

Gaza’s health system is currently under unbearable strain, as mentioned by WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The continuous bombardment and violence have severely compromised the capacity to provide necessary healthcare and support to the affected population.

Diplomatic Developments

Israel has made the decision not to renew the visa of one United Nations staff member in the country and to deny the visa request of another UN employee. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated that they will stop working with those who cooperate with Hamas. In response, Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur to the occupied Palestinian territories, condemned Israel’s actions as baseless attacks and accused them of moral cowardice.

US Acknowledgment of Strikes on Iran-Backed Groups

The United States confirmed that they carried out “proportionate strikes” on three sites used by the Iraqi group Kata’ib Hezbollah and other affiliated groups. These strikes were in response to the threat posed by Iran-backed groups in Iraq.

International Solidarity with Palestine

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hosted a Christmas day lunch with a group of Palestinian-Brazilians who were repatriated from Gaza. Additionally, protesters in New York organized Christmas Day rallies in solidarity with Palestine.

Escalation in the West Bank

In the occupied West Bank, Khalida Jarrar, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and the political group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been arrested in Ramallah. Israeli forces have conducted raids in various areas across the occupied West Bank, including the Tulkarem, Nablus, and Hebron governorates. Locals in Nur Shams, Tulkarem, have described the Israeli attacks as some of the largest since the war began, with at least one house being destroyed. In Nablus, a young man was injured after being attacked by settlers near the Taneeb Junction, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

