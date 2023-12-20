Israel-Hamas War: A Closer Look at Recent Developments

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, various events and developments have unfolded, shedding light on the ongoing conflict. Here is a summary of the latest happenings as of December 20, 2023:

Telecommunications Blackout in Gaza: According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), Gaza has experienced a telecommunications blackout for six consecutive days. While there was a partial restoration in southern Gaza on Monday, the majority of the region remains disconnected.

Protest for Imprisoned Artists: A protest took place in New York in support of imprisoned artists from the Freedom Theatre in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The Freedom Theatre has been subjected to raids, vandalism, and defacing with religious and political symbols associated with Israel.

Pleas for Assistance: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades released a video on their Telegram channel featuring two male captives appealing to the Israeli government for help in securing their release. This highlights the dire situation faced by those held captive in the conflict.

Hospital Raid and Interrogations: Israeli forces reportedly raided al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, resulting in the arrests, strip searches, and interrogation of individuals within the hospital premises. This incident, brought to light by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), raises concerns over the treatment and safety of civilians during hostilities.

Impact on Civilians and Journalists: The Associated Press news agency reported that an Israeli strike in Rafah resulted in the destruction of a home, claiming the lives of 27 people, including a 17-day-old baby. Furthermore, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) expressed the need for an investigation into the targeted killings of journalists in Gaza. The toll of journalists killed in the region since October 7 has been reported to be at least 68 according to the CPJ.

Water Crisis and Hunger: UN Children’s Agency Executive Director Catherine Russell warned about the dire consequences of the water crisis on children’s lives in Gaza. She emphasized that the lack of safe water could lead to even more child deaths. Additionally, the World Food Programme’s (WFP) regional director for the Middle East and North Africa highlighted the alarming situation in Gaza, with half of the population experiencing extreme or severe hunger, and 90% regularly going without food for a whole day.

Diplomatic Efforts: Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his country’s willingness to agree to a new temporary truce with Hamas in order to secure the release of more captives held in Gaza. Meanwhile, UN Security Council member countries continue to negotiate over draft resolutions pertaining to the Israel-Gaza war, leading to the postponement of the vote. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim responded to Israel’s actions against Palestinians in Gaza by banning the Israeli ZIM shipping company and any ship en route to Israel from loading cargo at Malaysian ports. Furthermore, the United States announced the establishment of a new multinational maritime security force in response to attacks on ships launched by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.

This ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has had a devastating impact on the lives of innocent civilians, with violence, humanitarian crises, and diplomatic efforts unfolding simultaneously. As the situation continues to evolve, it remains crucial that the international community seeks ways to bring about a peaceful resolution and alleviate the suffering of those affected by this long-standing conflict.

