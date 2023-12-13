The Israel-Hamas Conflict Enters Day 68: A Deepening Crisis

Amidst an escalating crisis between Israel and Hamas, the international community is witnessing a mounting pressure on Israel as its actions face growing scrutiny. On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the situation in the region remains tense, with significant developments unfolding. Let’s examine the key events and explore the impact of this prolonged conflict:

The Latest Developments:

The United Nations General Assembly held an emergency session on Tuesday and voted overwhelmingly in favor of a ceasefire to end the Israel-Gaza war. However, both the United States and Israel were among the ten nations that opposed the non-binding resolution, indicating divisions within the international community.

Harvard University’s President, Claudine Gay, received the backing of the board after facing calls for resignation due to her controversial testimony on the campus anti-Semitism row. The support highlights the complexities surrounding the issue of anti-Semitism in academic institutions.

In a significant move, Israel has reportedly started flooding a network of tunnels allegedly used by Hamas with seawater. This action reflects Israel’s ongoing efforts to weaken Hamas’s infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

Sports brand Puma has made the decision to discontinue its sponsorship of Israel’s national football team starting from 2024. The German company’s move follows its inclusion on the Boycott Divest, Sanctions (BDS) list since 2018, which targeted organizations supporting and investing in Israel.

Human Impact and Fighting:

Israeli forces destroyed a United Nations Relief and Works Authority school building in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Israeli military launched a prolonged raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank, lasting for 29 hours. This ongoing operation has raised concerns about the potential violation of human rights and the impact on the local population.

Amidst the raid in Jenin, approximately 100 Palestinians may have been arrested, while some initial reports suggest that around 30 of those detained have been released. These numbers bring attention to the human cost of the conflict.

As a consequence of the relentless bombardment, around 8,000 individuals are presumed missing or trapped under the rubble in Gaza. This alarming figure underscores the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in the area.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Yemen’s Houthi group to release hostages from attacks on ships in the Red Sea, emphasizing that these incidents are unrelated to Israel. The statement highlights the complex dynamics and cross-border repercussions of the conflict.

In response to the heightened tensions, the Israeli military has deployed four new warships to the Red Sea to address the threats posed by the Yemeni armed group. This development reflects the ever-evolving security challenges faced by Israel.

Eight Israeli soldiers lost their lives in the past day, underscoring the devastating toll that the conflict has taken on both sides.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has reported approximately 360,000 cases of disease among the 1.9 million displaced individuals living in overcrowded shelters. This dire situation requires urgent attention to mitigate the humanitarian crisis.

Diplomacy:

US President Joe Biden, speaking at a fundraiser, conveyed concern over Israel risking losing international support due to what he referred to as “indiscriminate bombing” of civilians in its war against Hamas. This statement signals a potential shift in the US-Israel relationship under the Biden administration.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed extreme worry over reports of a raid at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of individuals seeking medical care.

Efforts to expedite aid deliveries led to the opening of the Karem Abu Salem crossing between Israel and Gaza. Humanitarian trucks were subjected to screenings at this crossing before being transferred to the enclave via the Rafah crossing, according to Palestinian Red Crescent officials.

