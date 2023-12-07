New Developments in the Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its 62nd day, recent events have brought about significant changes and raised new concerns. Here is an overview of the latest updates on Thursday, December 7, 2023:

Recent Major Developments

1. UN Secretary-General’s Rare Power: In a bold move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. This demonstrates his determination to bring an end to the ongoing hostilities.

2. Minimal Fuel Allowed: Israel’s security cabinet approved the entry of limited additional fuel into Gaza. However, this amount falls short of the previous humanitarian efforts, raising concerns about the impact on the region.

3. US Senate Block Aid Package: The United States Senate has blocked a bill that aimed to send $14 billion to Israel for replenishing its missile defense systems. This decision underscores the complexities and differing opinions surrounding the conflict.

4. Jordan’s Parachute Drop: Jordan’s military conducted an airdrop of urgent medical and therapeutic supplies to a field hospital in Gaza. This effort highlights the international community’s commitment to supporting those affected by the conflict.

5. Opposition to a Buffer Zone: The US and Turkey have rejected Israel’s proposal to establish a “buffer zone” in Gaza, citing concerns about reducing the enclave’s size.

Human Impact and Fighting

1. Intense Bombardment: The town of Rafah has experienced heavy Israeli bombardment, resulting in casualties and injuries. The impact on civilian populations continues to be of great concern.

2. Trapped Beneath Rubble: Civil defense workers and rescuers have recovered at least 10 bodies in the Maghazi refugee camp. Unfortunately, many are still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

3. Personal Tragedy: An Israeli raid took the lives of the parents and 20 other family members of an Al Jazeera correspondent based in Gaza, Momin Alshrafi. Such devastating losses highlight the heart-wrenching toll of the conflict.

4. Diplomatic Actions: Israel’s foreign minister has revoked the residence visa of the UN humanitarian coordinator, following her statement that nowhere is safe in Gaza. This move adds another layer of complexity to the diplomatic landscape.

5. Reviewing Amnesty International Report: The United States is reviewing a report from Amnesty International, which alleges that US-made munitions have caused civilian casualties in Gaza. The findings of this report could have significant implications for the conflict.

Diplomacy

1. UK Defense Secretary’s Visit: Grant Shapps, the UK’s Defense Secretary, plans to visit Israel and the occupied West Bank. During his visit, he aims to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza and explore ways to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

2. International Support for Ceasefire: Several world leaders, including the EU’s foreign policy chief and the WHO chief, have voiced their support for the UN Secretary-General’s invocation of Article 99. This widespread support underscores the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities.

3. Israel-Gaza War in US Politics: The Israel-Gaza conflict has become a central focus in the fourth Republican debate in the United States. Republican candidates for the presidential nominee position shared their proposed measures, demonstrating the impact of the conflict on domestic politics.

4. ICC Prosecutor’s Call for Aid: The ICC’s Prosecutor, Karim Khan, has called for immediate and substantial humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. He emphasized that impeding relief supplies could potentially constitute a war crime under the ICC Rome Statute.

5. Japan’s Concerns: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida conveyed his concerns to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and adhering to international law.

Saudi Arabia’s Appeal for Restraint

Amid the ongoing conflict, Saudi Arabia has requested that the US exercise restraint when responding to Yemen’s Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. This appeal reflects the interconnectedness of regional dynamics and the need for measured responses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is Article 99?

A: Article 99 is a rare power that allows the UN Secretary-General to take action to maintain international peace and security.

Q: What is a buffer zone?

A: A buffer zone is an area of land or space that acts as a separation between two conflicting parties, often created to reduce tensions and prevent further violence.

Q: What is the ICC Rome Statute?

A: The ICC Rome Statute is the treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) and defines its jurisdiction, functions, and cooperation with other entities.

Q: How are US-made munitions implicated in the conflict?

A: An Amnesty International report alleges that US-made munitions have caused civilian casualties in air strikes in Gaza, raising concerns about the weapons’ impact and potential accountability.

