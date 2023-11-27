Israel-Hamas Conflict: An In-Depth Look at Recent Developments

Amidst ongoing tensions in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a fourth and final day of the agreed truce is underway, with efforts being made by mediators to extend the deal. While the skies over Gaza have experienced a temporary respite from relentless bombardment, attacks in the occupied West Bank continue to be reported. The situation remains fluid, and here are the key updates as of Monday, November 27, 2023:

Truce, Captive and Prisoner Swap

During the agreed truce, Hamas has released a total of 58 people, including citizens from various countries such as Israel, Thailand, the United States, and Russia. Israel, in turn, has freed 117 Palestinians from its prisons. It is expected that Hamas will release 11 more captives on Monday. Notably, an 84-year-old Israeli captive, upon her release by Hamas on Sunday, was immediately rushed to an emergency unit in a hospital for urgent medical attention.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) is currently considering an extension of the truce deal. Daoud Shehab, the senior leader of PIJ, emphasized their commitment to the interests of the Palestinian people above all else.

Israel’s foreign ministry expressed its intention to summon the Irish ambassador for what it perceived as insufficient condemnation of Hamas in a tweet celebrating the release of a nine-year-old captive, Emily Hand.

Human Impact and Fighting

While the truce has provided some respite in Gaza, attacks are ongoing in the occupied West Bank. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have conducted overnight raids and even prevented an ambulance from reaching a refugee camp to assist injured Palestinians. Hospitals that were targeted by Israeli bombardment prior to the truce, such as al-Shifa and the Indonesian Hospital, are struggling to manage the damage and treat wounded patients.

In a disturbing incident, three Palestinian students studying in the US were shot in Burlington, Vermont on Sunday. Law enforcement suspects that this act of violence may have been motivated by hate, as the victims were wearing traditional keffiyehs. Their families have appealed for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Protesters in New York City took to the streets, blocking the Manhattan Bridge to demand a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. This demonstration highlights the growing global concern and support for a resolution to the conflict.

In a separate development, two ballistic missiles originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen landed near a US vessel in the Gulf of Aden. The US Central Command has reported this incident, raising further concerns about the broader regional dimensions of the conflict.

The US navy apprehended five individuals suspected of attempting to hijack an Israel-linked ship in an operation carried out on Sunday.

Diplomacy

The Biden administration is actively involved in efforts to extend the four-day truce, joining Egypt and Qatar in mediation. Additionally, the US administration is pursuing the lifting of almost all restrictions on Israel’s access to weapons from the US weapons stockpile.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, expressing gratitude for Egypt’s mediation efforts and discussing the urgent need for expanding humanitarian assistance to Palestinians. Shoukry, in turn, called for an extension of the truce into a comprehensive ceasefire.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has urged Arab countries to unite and push European states to join the call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

In a significant development, Elon Musk is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday. The meeting will include discussions with Israelis whose relatives remain held by Hamas in Gaza.

