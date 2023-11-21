The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza: A Brutal Humanitarian Crisis

Latest Updates:

– Premature babies from al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza have been evacuated to Egypt for treatment due to serious infections [source].

– Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq has announced that details of a potential truce agreement with Israel will be revealed soon.

– Japan is engaging in direct talks with Yemen’s Houthi group after their hijacking of an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea [source].

– Activists in Italy protested against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza by hanging a Palestinian flag on the leaning tower of Pisa [source].

– An Israeli strike on Hafsah school in northern Gaza has caused multiple casualties [source].

Human Impacts and Fighting:

– A strike on Nuseirat refugee camp has claimed the lives of 20 people, while three Palestinians were killed during bombings in Jabalia [source].

– Hezbollah has targeted an Israeli soldier’s house in northern Israel [source].

– Israeli air strikes have destroyed 83 mosques and damaged another 170 in Gaza since October 7 [source].

– Families of Israeli captives held by Hamas have expressed concerns about a proposed bill that could escalate the situation [source].

– Heavy rains and lack of shelter space have worsened the conditions for displaced people in northern Gaza [source].

– Palestinian poet and author, Mosab Abu Toha, was detained by Israeli forces while attempting to leave Gaza [source].

The Strain on Gaza’s Hospitals:

– The Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza has been surrounded by Israeli tanks, causing the death of 12 Palestinians [source].

– The hospital is currently housing approximately 700 people, including medical staff and patients, amidst the ongoing attacks [source].

– Indonesia has lost contact with three Indonesian students who were volunteering at the hospital [source].

– Israeli operations at al-Shifa Hospital have continued for five consecutive days [source].

Diplomatic Efforts:

– The US National Security Council has defended Israel’s actions, stating that Israel does not seek to eradicate the Palestinian people [source].

– Qatar has strongly condemned Israel’s attack on the Indonesian Hospital and offered support to Indonesia in dealing with this “brutal crime” [source].

– Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with families of Israelis held captive in Gaza to discuss ongoing efforts [source].

– The European Union’s top diplomat emphasized the importance of a Palestinian state for Israel’s security during a meeting with EU ministers [source].

