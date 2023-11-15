New Developments in the Israel-Palestine Conflict

After 40 days of intense fighting between Israel and Gaza, the situation continues to evolve. Here are the latest key events as of November 15, 2023:

Human Impact and Fighting Updates

According to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), ambulances and rescue services in Gaza City are no longer operational, exacerbating the already dire situation in the region. The Israeli bombardment of Gaza since October 7 has resulted in the deaths of at least 11,078 Palestinians, with an additional 2,700 people, including an estimated 1,500 children, believed to be trapped under rubble or awaiting rescue.

In a controversial Facebook post, Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, suggested that the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians in Gaza could be the “right humanitarian solution.” This remark comes amidst the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza, with Israeli officials suggesting that Arab nations should provide refuge.

The United States and the United Kingdom have announced a new round of sanctions on Hamas and its leaders to cut off funding channels.

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed to have launched ballistic missiles on Israeli targets, while Israel’s military stated that its “Arrow” aerial defense system intercepted a missile near the Red Sea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved an amended state budget for 2023 to address the financial strain caused by the ongoing conflict.

Negotiations are underway for a “children for children” captive release, according to Israeli television station, Kan.

The Situation at Gaza’s Hospitals

Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza is facing further challenges as Israeli troops have entered its surgical and emergency units. Tanks have surrounded the hospital, and Israeli soldiers reportedly searched the basement and fired shots inside the medical facility. The White House has expressed concerns about civilian casualties and has stated that it does not support airstrikes on hospitals.

Human Rights Watch has called for an investigation into Israel’s attacks on Gaza hospitals as potential war crimes.

Diplomatic Developments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to exercise restraint and halt the killing of civilians. Netanyahu countered that it is Hamas, not Israel, that targets civilians deliberately.

Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Gaza during a phone call, emphasizing the importance of securing captives. However, the White House did not mention hospital attacks as a topic of discussion.

Protests against Israel’s war on Gaza took place in San Francisco, with demonstrators calling for a ceasefire and urging world leaders to intervene.

The US has reportedly increased its weapons transfers to Israel, including cannons, bunker-buster munitions, and night-vision devices.

During a regional meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the defense ministers of Indonesia and Malaysia called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Attacks in the Occupied West Bank

Israeli raids across the West Bank have led to the arrest of eleven Palestinians. Additionally, Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian family’s house in Shuqba village, citing a lack of permit for construction.

