New Developments in the Israel-Gaza Conflict

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, several key events have taken place as the conflict enters its 33rd day. Here are the latest updates as of Wednesday, November 8, 2023:

Latest Developments:

– The United States House of Representatives has voted to censure Rashida Tlaib, Congress’s only Palestinian-American member, for her criticism of Israeli bombardment of Gaza and US support for Israel.

– A vigil was held outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem to commemorate the one-month anniversary of the deaths of over 1,400 people in Israel and the capture of 240 others by Hamas.

– The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project has recorded over 4,200 demonstrations worldwide in support of Palestine between October 7 and 27, with the majority of protests taking place in the United States.

– 320 foreign passport holders have left Gaza through the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

– Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has stated that the military is operating deep within Gaza City and “tightening the noose.”

Human Impact and Fighting:

– Israeli forces have continued to launch air raids across the Gaza Strip, hitting hospitals, refugee camps, and other areas.

– Due to a shortage of fuel, water, and wheat flour, all bakeries in the north of Gaza have closed, and only nine bakeries in the south are intermittently available.

– The International Committee of the Red Cross convoy was attacked while delivering supplies to health facilities, resulting in damage to trucks and a wounded driver.

– One Israeli soldier was killed and two were wounded during overnight fighting in northern Gaza.

– Israeli warplanes attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in response to firing from Lebanese territory, raising concerns of escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Diplomacy:

– G7 foreign ministers discussed the situation in Gaza during an open meeting in Tokyo, and a joint statement is expected at the end of their two-day meeting.

– Saudi Arabia is set to host summits with Islamic and African nations to address the Israel-Gaza conflict.

– UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has begun a five-day visit to the Middle East to engage with officials on human rights violations in the war.

Attacks and Arrests in the West Bank:

– Israeli forces have killed 154 Palestinians and arrested 2,150 individuals in the occupied West Bank during the one-month period since the conflict began.

– Predawn Israeli raids continue to take place across the West Bank, with several Palestinians, including journalists, being arrested.

