A Month of Conflict: Israel-Hamas War Enters Day 32

After a month of intense conflict between Israel and Gaza, the situation continues to escalate as both sides remain steadfast in their positions. The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000, with an additional 2,660 people reported missing, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. The conflict initially erupted when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire, insisting on the release of more than 200 Israelis held captive by Hamas as a condition. In an interview with ABC News, Netanyahu also emphasized Israel’s commitment to ensuring Gaza’s security long after the war with Hamas comes to an end.

Around 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million population has been displaced due to relentless bombing and shelling, leading to a humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that 5,000 people moved from north Gaza to the south in just one day following Israel’s division of the enclave into two parts. The impact goes beyond displacement, as job losses in Gaza and the occupied West Bank cost Palestinians $16 million every day, according to the International Labour Organization.

Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate Gaza, targeting areas such as Rafah in the south and hospital surroundings in Gaza City. Dozens of casualties have been reported, adding to the growing human toll.

Notably, a United States submarine recently deployed to the Middle East is a guided missile variant and lacks the capability to fire nuclear weapons, confirmed a US defence official. This clarification comes amidst discussions and concerns surrounding potential use of nuclear arms in the region.

In a retaliatory response, Hamas’ armed wing claimed to have launched 16 rockets at Israel from southern Lebanon. The cycle of violence and counterattacks seems unending, further deepening the divide between the two sides.

Diplomatic efforts are underway to address the crisis. South Africa and Chad are the latest countries to recall their ambassadors to Israel, joining a growing list of nations who have taken similar actions. The European Union has announced increased aid of $27 million (€25 million) to support Gaza, while Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has stated that the country will not acknowledge unilateral sanctions against supporters of Hamas and other Palestinian groups, stressing the potential consequences for Malaysia’s relationship with the United States.

The UN Security Council convened for a closed-door meeting to discuss the Israel-Gaza war. Following the meeting, the United Arab Emirates and China issued a joint statement urging an “urgent humanitarian ceasefire” in response to the dire situation on the ground.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces arrested Ahed Tamimi, a prominent Palestinian activist, on charges of “inciting terrorism.” Nine Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank over the past 24 hours, with two dying in Israeli custody under unclear circumstances. Confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians continue to be reported, with injuries sustained during raids in Tulkarm.

As the conflict escalates, the international community faces the challenge of finding a peaceful resolution to protect the lives of civilians caught in the crossfire. With the situation evolving rapidly, time will tell how this protracted conflict unfolds.

