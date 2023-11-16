The Ongoing Conflict Between Israel and Gaza: A New Perspective

Latest Updates on the Situation

On this day, November 4, 2023, as the Israel-Gaza conflict reaches its 29th day, let us delve into the key events that have unfolded so far.

Israeli Military Operations in Gaza

The Israeli army has declared that their ground military operations in northern Gaza have continued overnight. They reported successfully foiling numerous attempts by Hamas fighters to attack Israeli forces from tunnel shafts and military compounds. During these operations, the army has confirmed the elimination of several Palestinian fighters.

A Call for a Pause by the United States

A United States official briefing reporters has emphasized the need for a “significant pause” in the fighting, citing the necessity to release captives in Gaza. It is anticipated that Israeli air strikes will decrease in frequency, with more emphasis likely to be placed on ground assaults.

The Shocking Aftermath of an Israeli Strike

Following a deadly Israeli strike on an ambulance convoy that occurred on Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his horror upon witnessing the aftermath. This attack resulted in the tragic loss of at least 15 Palestinians.

The Human Toll and Ongoing Fighting

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, the Israeli air strikes since the Hamas attack on October 7 have claimed the lives of at least 9,488 Palestinians. Shockingly, 3,900 of those killed were children. Bombings have persisted across various locations in the besieged Gaza Strip, including al-Nasser, Jabalia, Beit Hanoon, Atatra, al-Sudaniya, and Beit Lahiya. Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood has also been targeted.

Targeting of Schools and Hospitals

Local reports indicate that a tragic air strike hit a school on Friday evening, resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives. The Osama bin Zaid school, which had been sheltering internally displaced Palestinians, became another distressing casualty of this ongoing conflict. Furthermore, the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital was attacked again. This came after a major bombing at the entrance of the Al-Shifa Hospital, resulting in the deaths of 15 people and injuring 16 others. The Israeli army claims that the ambulance convoy they targeted was being utilized by Hamas fighters, a claim that Palestinian authorities have vehemently rejected.

The Dire Humanitarian Situation

Thomas White, the UN’s top aid official for Palestinian refugees in Gaza, has painted a bleak picture of the humanitarian crisis. He revealed that the average resident in Gaza is surviving on just two pieces of Arabic bread per day and is increasingly desperate for water. Israel’s limited allowance of aid into Gaza has only just begun trickling in as of October 21.

Diplomatic Efforts and Dual Nationalities

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has paid his third visit to Tel Aviv since the start of the war. He had a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday and is expected to engage with Arab leaders in Jordan on Saturday. There, he will likely encounter more calls for an immediate ceasefire. Additionally, individuals with dual nationalities have managed to escape Gaza and enter Egypt through the Rafah crossing, which is not under Israel’s control.

The UN Security Council’s Resolution Quest

The UN Security Council is preparing to convene again in their efforts to find a resolution for Gaza. Thus far, the United States has been opposing any resolutions that have not been proposed by itself or those demanding an immediate ceasefire in support of Israel.

Arrests and Violence in the West Bank

Israeli forces have been conducting raids, often accompanied by air strikes, throughout the occupied West Bank. These operations have targeted several towns, including Nablus, Jenin, Hebron, and Bethlehem. Disturbingly, more than 143 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the conflict began. Reports indicate that at least 41 Palestinians were detained during Israeli raids, with the al-Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron being particularly affected. Additional detentions were recorded in Tulkarm and Ramallah.

