The Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Glimpse into the Long-standing Struggle

As the Israel-Gaza conflict stretches into its twentieth day, the world remains transfixed on the events unfolding in the region. Here are the latest developments as of Thursday, October 26, 2023:

Key Events

Israeli Air Raids: In a tragic incident, several family members of Wael Dahdouh, the Gaza bureau chief for Al Jazeera Arabic, lost their lives due to Israeli air raids.

Ground Incursion: Israeli forces conducted a significant ground incursion into Gaza overnight, resulting in the destruction of military infrastructure and antitank positions, as well as the killing of numerous fighters.

UN Security Council Resolutions: Attempts to pass competing drafts of resolutions related to the Israel-Gaza conflict have failed, causing frustration among member states.

Air Attacks in Khan Younis: Khan Younis was hit by air attacks, resulting in the tragic death of at least 18 people and multiple injuries.

Human Impact and Fighting

US President Joe Biden is facing criticism from American Muslims for questioning the accuracy of the Palestinian death toll in Gaza, which has now surpassed 6,500. The Israel and Palestine director of Human Rights Watch has defended the reliability of the death toll data.

Palestinian journalist Duaa Sharaf and her child lost their lives when Israeli bombardment targeted their house.

Israel’s military successfully intercepted a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon towards one of its drones.

Overnight strikes in Tal al-Hawa triggered a massive fire in the area.

The lack of water in Gaza’s ICUs is posing a threat to the lives of newborns who depend on incubators.

According to an Oxfam report, starvation is being used as a “weapon of war” in Gaza, exacerbating the suffering of the population.

Diplomacy

European Union leaders are calling for a “humanitarian pause” in Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Gaza.

The US House of Representatives passed a pro-Israel resolution with overwhelming bipartisan support.

President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu have been in regular contact, discussing a “pathway for a permanent peace” and urgently addressing the safe passage of foreign nationals wishing to leave Gaza.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with Israel’s ambassador to discuss the temporary suspension of fighting in Gaza and the need for increased humanitarian assistance.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres clarified that his comments during the UNSC debate were misinterpreted as “justifying acts of terror by Hamas.”

Escalation in the Occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have conducted a series of overnight raids in the West Bank, resulting in the arrest of over 1,200 Palestinians since October 7. Armored vehicles are now patrolling Nablus and Hebron during the night.

Notably, there seems to be a focused effort to target female activists, including university students and a prominent writer and political analyst, in Hebron.

FAQ

Q: What is the current death toll in Gaza?

As of now, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 6,500, according to the latest reports. However, this number has been contested, leading to debates and discussions regarding its accuracy.

Q: How is starvation being used as a “weapon of war” in Gaza?

According to a recent Oxfam report, starvation is being employed as a tool of warfare in Gaza. This means that the deprivation of food and resources is being used to intensify the suffering of the population, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.

Q: What is the purpose of a “humanitarian pause” in Israel’s war on Gaza?

European Union leaders are advocating for a “humanitarian pause” to provide an opportunity to address the urgent needs of the affected population in Gaza. This pause aims to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance, offer respite to affected communities, and potentially create an environment conducive to diplomatic efforts for a lasting resolution.

Q: Why are female activists being targeted in Hebron?

Recent arrest attempts in Hebron have seemingly focused on female activists, including university students and a well-known writer and political analyst. The reasons behind this targeting remain unclear, but it is indicative of the broader dynamics and tensions unfolding in the region.