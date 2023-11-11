Israel and Gaza Conflict Continues: Important Updates on Day 18

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, several key events have taken place as the situation enters its 18th day. Here are the latest developments as of Tuesday, October 24, 2023:

1. Death toll in Gaza surpasses 5,000: The official death toll in Gaza has now exceeded 5,000, highlighting the devastating human cost of this conflict.

2. Elderly Israeli captives released by Hamas: Two elderly Israeli captives have been released by Hamas and are currently receiving medical care in a Tel Aviv hospital. However, their husbands remain in captivity in Gaza.

3. Indonesian Hospital faces challenges: The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, one of the few remaining medical facilities, experienced a shutdown and power outage overnight. Power has been restored, but concerns about fuel supply persist.

4. Al-Shati refugee camp attacked: Israel carried out a deadly overnight attack on the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza’s north. Many people are still trapped under the rubble, and the exact death toll is unknown.

5. Israeli army strikes hundreds of targets: The Israeli army announced that it has targeted over 400 locations, including mosques, in the past day. Israeli officials claimed to have struck Hamas’s operational headquarters and killed three deputy commanders.

Human Impact and Fighting:

Israeli air raids have resulted in the deaths of at least 140 people across Gaza. Additionally, bombings in Khan Younis caused injuries and fatalities, including a lethal explosion at a fuel station. Tragically, Palestinian journalist Roshdi Sarraj became the 23rd journalist to lose their life in the Israel-Gaza war.

Escalation in the Occupied West Bank:

The situation in the occupied West Bank continues to escalate. Omar Daraghmeh, a senior Hamas leader who was arrested, has died in custody. Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim it was an assassination, leading to protests in Tubas and Ramallah. Meanwhile, night raids and arrests persist, with another senior Hamas leader, Adnan Hamarsheh, being taken into Israeli custody.

Diplomacy:

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Tel Aviv, expressing solidarity with Israel while also advocating for the creation of a Palestinian state and an end to Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The United Nations General Assembly will hold a special emergency session to address the dire situation in Palestine. US President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of continuing aid to Gaza during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has reached out to both Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, reaffirming China’s commitment to peace and stressing the need to adhere to international humanitarian law. Former US President Barack Obama condemned Hamas, supported Israel’s right to self-defense, and warned about the potential long-term consequences of the siege on Gaza.

FAQ:

1. What is the death toll in Gaza?

The death toll in Gaza has officially surpassed 5,000.

2. Have any captives been released?

Hamas has released two elderly Israeli captives, but their husbands remain in captivity.

3. What challenges did the Indonesian Hospital face?

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza experienced a temporary shutdown and power outage, but power has been restored. Concerns over fuel supply persist.

4. Which area was attacked by Israel overnight?

Israel carried out an attack on the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza’s north.

5. How many targets has the Israeli army struck?

The Israeli army has targeted over 400 locations, including mosques.

Sources:

– [Add relevant sources here]