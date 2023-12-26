A Beacon of Hope: The National Library’s Resilience Amidst Turmoil

In the wake of the recent violence in Israel, the National Library has emerged as a symbol of resilience and hope for the nation. Despite the chaos and devastation caused by the attacks, the library’s mission to preserve cultural heritage and provide solace to its citizens has remained steadfast.

When the Hamas-led attacks commenced, Hana Cooper, a dedicated archivist, shifted gears and began documenting the assault through violent images posted on digital platforms. The library’s role quickly transformed as it became a custodian of collective national memory in this new chapter of turmoil.

In the midst of grief and loss, Israel’s cultural sector had to adapt. Museums swiftly implemented emergency protocols, safeguarding valuable artifacts from destruction. Cinemas and theaters closed their doors, reflecting the somber national mood. The planned inauguration of the impressive $225-million National Library building seemed doomed, but against all odds, it opened its doors on October 29.

The library’s decision to proceed with the opening was driven by a desire to create an island of sanity in a disrupted nation. Amidst the turmoil, it has played a therapeutic role for many visitors who sought solace within its walls. From evacuees seeking refuge from the borders with Gaza and Lebanon to reservists on leave from the military, the library has welcomed those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Beyond its role as a sanctuary, the library has also partaken in outreach initiatives throughout the country. It has stocked mobile libraries that travel to various locations, offering inhabitants a respite from the chaos. Additionally, its staff members have collaborated in setting up temporary schools for children displaced by fighting along the Lebanese border.

One poignant exhibit within the library’s reading room pays tribute to the hostages taken during the October 7 attack. Each chair holds a book carefully selected to represent one of the victims. It is a solemn reminder of the lives tragically lost and the impact of the violence on countless families.

While the library upholds its role as a custodian of national memory, it is not without adaptation. Library workers are salvaging and digitizing local archives from the communities ravaged by the attack. Additionally, they are archiving WhatsApp conversations, recognizing their importance as valuable documentary evidence. Group chats within communities affected by the violence have become reliable sources documenting the events of October 7.

The library has also embraced collaborations with grassroots documentation efforts. These partnerships include Ph.D. students collecting oral testimonies from survivors and tech developers utilizing artificial intelligence to analyze video footage of the events. This growing collection of testimonies and data will prove crucial in helping Israelis understand and process the magnitude of the conflict.

In the face of adversity, the National Library stands as a symbol of hope and resilience. It serves as a reminder of the nation’s determination to preserve its cultural heritage and build a better future. As Raquel Ukeles, head of collections at the library, aptly stated, “The library has become a symbol of hope—a reminder, in this ongoing nightmare, of what we are here for and what this society is trying to build.”

