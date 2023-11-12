Israeli Airstrike Hits Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Causing Multiple Deaths

An Israeli airstrike on Friday near the entrance of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City resulted in multiple deaths, according to reports from both Gazan and Israeli officials. This strike occurred just as a convoy of ambulances was preparing to leave the hospital with wounded individuals who needed to cross into Egypt for further medical treatment.

The Israeli military stated that the strike targeted an ambulance that was allegedly being used by a Hamas terrorist cell. It claimed that several Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the attack. The head of Al Shifa Hospital confirmed that 13 people were killed and many more were injured. However, the exact number of casualties could not be independently verified.

António Guterres, the United Nations secretary general, expressed horror over the strike and reiterated his call for a “humanitarian cease-fire.” The Health Ministry had previously announced that a convoy carrying a large number of injured people was set to head towards the Rafah border crossing.

Unfortunately, this attack occurred when the convoy reached a nearby roundabout and was hit by an airstrike. The convoy turned back and was hit again upon its return to the entrance of Al Shifa Hospital. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that five ambulances were part of the convoy. The leading ambulance, operated by the Gazan Health Ministry, was struck first. Eventually, all the ambulances reached the hospital, but another strike hit the Red Crescent Society’s ambulance just a few feet from the entrance.

Al Shifa Hospital has been a focal point during the conflict, with Israel claiming that Hamas operates a command center beneath the hospital. However, Hamas has denied these allegations. The hospital is also facing challenges due to the lack of fuel and electricity, leading to a reduction in operations and supplies. Despite these difficulties, the hospital continues to treat a significant number of people injured in airstrikes.

In the aftermath of the airstrike, witnesses reported seeing dozens of casualties, with some being treated at the hospital. One employee of the Hamas-led Gaza administration was among the deceased. This attack further highlights the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

