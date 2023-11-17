Chaos Ensues as Battle for Gaza’s Hospitals Intensifies

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates, the plight of Gaza’s hospitals has become a focal point of concern. President Biden has urged for the protection of these vital medical facilities, recognizing their importance in providing essential healthcare services to the population. However, fierce fighting continues to surround the two largest hospitals in Gaza – al-Shifa and al-Quds.

Amidst the ongoing violence, the ability of Gaza’s hospitals to admit new patients has been severely limited. According to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, only one hospital in northern Gaza is currently able to accept new patients. This leaves many individuals in urgent need of medical attention without access to adequate care.

One disturbing development is the increasing targeting of civilian buildings in Israel’s military operations. Israel alleges that Hamas fighters are using facilities meant for humanitarian purposes as cover, leading to the destruction of these buildings. However, doctors, first responders, and the few remaining aid workers vehemently deny these claims, emphasizing their commitment to providing medical assistance to those in need and unequivocally denying any involvement with militants.

Unfortunately, the situation worsens in the southern region as the sole power generator at al-Amal Hospital has ceased functioning. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reports that this power failure severely impacts the hospital’s ability to sustain its operations and provide critical healthcare services.

