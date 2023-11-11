President Biden to Visit Israel in Solidarity with U.S. Ally

President Biden has announced plans to visit Israel on Wednesday to demonstrate support for the U.S. ally amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas. In a show of solidarity, Biden aims to denounce Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack on Israel. Following his visit to Israel, the President will proceed to Jordan, where he will engage in discussions concerning the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Aid agencies estimate that up to a million individuals have been displaced from the northern region of Gaza. This dire situation calls for immediate attention and assistance from the international community. As part of his efforts to aid Israel, President Biden has provided military and diplomatic support. However, he has also emphasized the importance of avoiding a full-scale Israeli occupation of Gaza, reasoning that such a move would be a significant misstep.

