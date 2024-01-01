Israel’s Troubled Year: Exploring the Impact of Populism and Polarization

In the span of a year, Israel has experienced unprecedented challenges and turmoil that have left the nation reeling. What was supposed to be a period of stability following the formation of Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixth government quickly turned into an annus horribilis for Israel. The events that unfolded exposed the vulnerabilities within Israeli society and its state capacity.

One significant factor that contributed to Israel’s downfall was the rise of populism. Netanyahu’s coalition government embraced a distinctly populist approach from the start. Minister of Justice Yariv Levin unveiled a plan to reshape Israeli democracy, consolidating power in the executive branch. This move was met with widespread opposition and led to massive protests throughout the country. Critics argued that the proposed changes would erode the system of checks and balances, allowing the government to exert unchecked authority.

The populist rhetoric used by members of Netanyahu’s party, Likud, further exacerbated the situation. State institutions were labeled as part of a nefarious “deep state” controlled by corrupt elites. Figures within the government, including former Minister of Information Galit Distel-Atbaryan and Minister of Transportation Miri Regev, accused these institutions of suppressing the will of the people. These statements underscored the populist narrative that the government was the only legitimate representative of the authentic people, justifying their attempts to dismantle perceived constraints.

Another key factor that contributed to Israel’s turbulent year was polarization. This polarization was a result of deep divisions within Israeli society, exacerbated by the populist discourse emanating from the government. The judicial overhaul proposed by Levin heightened tensions, with many Israelis concerned about the erosion of democratic principles. The mass protests that followed reflected the deep-seated divisions among the population.

The personalization of politics also played a role in Israel’s troubled year. Loyalty to the government took precedence over professional qualifications when it came to public service appointments. This prioritization of loyalty over competence weakened the state capacity, leaving the government ill-equipped to respond effectively to the October 7 attack orchestrated by Hamas. The aftermath of the attack revealed the extent to which Israel’s weakened state had been compromised by years of political personalization.

While Israel’s challenges in 2023 are unique, they serve as a cautionary tale for democracies facing similar threats. The combination of populism, polarization, and the personalization of politics can have devastating consequences, eroding societal cohesion and undermining the state’s ability to govern effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is populism?

A: Populism is a political approach that pits the “pure” people against the “corrupt” elites. Populist leaders claim to be the sole representatives of the authentic will of the people and seek to dismantle institutional checks on their power.

Q: How did polarization contribute to Israel’s troubled year?

A: Deep divisions within Israeli society worsened the situation, with different factions holding opposing views on issues such as the proposed judicial overhaul. This polarization hampered cooperation and unity, making it difficult for the government to address challenges effectively.

Q: What is the personalization of politics?

A: The personalization of politics refers to prioritizing loyalty to leaders over qualifications and expertise in public service appointments. This practice weakens the state’s capacity and compromises its ability to respond effectively to crises.

Q: How can democracies learn from Israel’s experiences?

A: Israel’s troubled year serves as a warning for democracies confronting populism, polarization, and the personalization of politics. By recognizing and addressing these challenges, democracies can safeguard societal cohesion and strengthen their state capacity.

