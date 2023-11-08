The Rise of AI-Generated Deepfake Visuals in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In the wake of a recent deadly attack by Hamas in southern Israel, concerns have arisen regarding the potential emergence of deepfake visuals in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While doctored images and fake news have long been deployed in the region, the advent of easily accessible artificial intelligence (AI) generative tools has increased the likelihood of deepfake visuals being utilized in this digital battleground.

According to David May, a research manager at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Hamas and other Palestinian factions have a history of passing off images from unrelated conflicts as evidence of Israeli assaults. This tactic, designed to control the narrative and manipulate public perception, is now further complicated with the introduction of AI-generated images. May asserts that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is already plagued with disinformation, and the introduction of deepfake visuals will only exacerbate the situation.

Notably, a heart-wrenching photograph of a crying baby crawling through rubble in Gaza was recently revealed to be an AI creation. Dr. Tal Pavel, founder and director of CyBureau, an Israeli-based institute for the study of cyber policy, describes this phenomenon as “upgraded fake news.” While fake news typically involves the manipulation or distortion of visual or written content, deepfake visuals bring these fabrications to life in video clips, presenting a new and alarming challenge.

Dr. Tal Pavel warns that AI-generated deepfake visuals pose one of the most significant threats to democracy. The ability to create realistic yet entirely fictional footage heightens the risk of spreading false information and perpetuating misleading narratives. As both Israelis and Palestinians continue their struggle for peace and justice, the digital realm now becomes an additional arena for contention, further blurring the lines between reality and deception.

As this new form of disinformation takes root, it becomes imperative for individuals, media outlets, and governing bodies to remain vigilant and develop strategies to detect and counter the influence of AI-generated deepfake visuals. Failure to do so may have far-reaching consequences, not only for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but also for the broader fight against deceptive information in the digital age.