Israel-Hamas Conflict: International Diplomatic Efforts to Minimize civilian Casualties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to engage in talks with Israeli leadership, focusing on concrete measures to reduce harm to civilians in Gaza. In a statement, Blinken expressed empathy, emphasizing the importance of responding to the distressing sight of Palestinian children affected by the ongoing conflict.

Blinken’s visit marks his second trip to the Middle East following the Hamas attacks on Israel a month ago. In response, Israel launched an intense bombing campaign and initiated a ground offensive in Hamas-governed Gaza. This offensive has led to a dire humanitarian crisis, as noted by various international aid organizations.

While reaffirming its full support to Israel, the United States has also called for humanitarian “pauses” to facilitate the delivery of aid and the safe evacuation of individuals. National security spokesperson John Kirby elaborated on the idea, emphasizing the need for multiple temporary ceasefires to ensure the unhindered provision of aid and the safe evacuation of all affected individuals, including hostages.

It is important to distinguish these calls for “pauses” from an overall ceasefire, which the United States continues to oppose. The US believes that a comprehensive ceasefire would provide an opportunity for Hamas to reorganize and strengthen its position. Thus, the emphasis remains on finding ways to minimize harm to civilians while maintaining pressure on Hamas.

In light of these diplomatic efforts, Secretary Blinken is also scheduled to meet with officials in Jordan during his visit. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry has stated that Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will stress the immediate need to halt the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza during their meeting.

Source: DW – https://www.dw.com/