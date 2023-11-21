Israeli Forces Engage in Intense Battle with Militants in North Gaza

Israeli forces are currently engaged in a fierce battle with Palestinian militants across northern Gaza, including an urban refugee camp and a hospital. The operation is part of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has entered its seventh week. The front line of the conflict has shifted to Jabaliya refugee camp, an area heavily populated with concrete buildings that house families displaced during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. The military has stated that Hamas fighters have regrouped in this area, as well as in other eastern districts of Gaza City.

Fighting has also intensified outside the Indonesian Hospital, where hundreds of patients and displaced people are trapped with dwindling supplies. The dire conditions in northern Gaza have taken a heavy toll on the residents, with a lack of electricity, reliable access to water, food, and other basic necessities for weeks. Many have been forced to sleep on the streets due to overcrowded shelters.

The current operations in Jabaliya and around hospitals are a result of Israeli forces “preparing the battlefield,” targeting tunnel shafts and rocket launchers used by militants. Israeli soldiers can be seen patrolling the area amid the sound of gunfire. The situation in the hospitals of Gaza has been described as catastrophic, with the facilities being targeted and health workers facing difficult circumstances.

Despite the ongoing fighting, there are potential signs of progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Senior Hamas officials have suggested that a deal to release some of the hostages taken by the group in October could be reached soon. However, these talks have faced numerous setbacks, and previous expectations of a breakthrough have proven premature.

The casualty toll in Gaza has been devastating, with over 12,700 Palestinians killed and another 4,000 missing, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The ministry’s count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. On the Israeli side, approximately 1,200 people, mainly civilians, have been killed during the conflict.

