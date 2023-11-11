Israeli Airstrikes Target Syrian Military Sites, Fuel Shortages Worsen Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli airstrikes have hit multiple military sites in southern Syria, causing casualties and escalating tensions in the region. The strikes, which targeted the Daraa countryside, were reportedly in response to rocket launches from Syria towards Israel. These airstrikes have put further strain on the ongoing Israel Hamas war, which began on October 7.

The Israeli military has been carrying out strikes in Syria, including on airports and sea ports, with the aim of preventing arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Hezbollah. These actions have effectively crippled transportation infrastructure in government-held parts of Syria.

At a high-level UN meeting, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki called on world leaders to intervene and stop the “ongoing massacres” perpetrated by Israel. He emphasized the need for collective action to prevent further bloodshed. In response, Israel has rejected calls for a ceasefire and vowed to destroy Hamas, the militant group it is fighting against. Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, dismissed calls for “proportionality” and advocated for the total destruction of Hamas.

Fuel shortages have added to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, warning that its operations will halt due to lack of fuel. The Israeli military responded to this by displaying a picture of fuel tanks inside Gaza and sarcastically suggesting that UNRWA asks Hamas for fuel. The lack of fuel has severe consequences, affecting the supply of water, functioning of hospitals, and distribution of aid.

Meanwhile, the arrival of US fighter jets in the Middle East indicates the American military’s anticipation of an increase in violence. US troops and installations in Iraq and Syria have already experienced attacks by Iranian proxy forces. The Pentagon spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, highlighted the potential for further escalation coming from these proxy forces and ultimately from Iran itself.

Overall, the situation in the Israel Hamas war continues to escalate, with Israeli airstrikes hitting Syrian military sites, fuel shortages worsening the humanitarian crisis, and the arrival of US fighter jets in the Middle East indicating an expectation of increased violence. The international community faces the challenge of finding a resolution and preventing further casualties and suffering.

