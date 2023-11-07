Israel Intensifies Airstrikes on Hamas in Gaza

In a bold move, Israel has announced its plans to ramp up its airstrikes on Hamas in Gaza as part of its ongoing war against the militant group. IDF Spokesperson’s Head, Daniel Hagari, stated that the country would deepen its attacks in order to minimize risks to Israeli forces and create optimal conditions before potentially launching a ground invasion.

While the spokesperson did not provide specific details about the intensified airstrikes, he emphasized that Israel was determined to increase its attacks to effectively combat Hamas. “We are going to increase the attacks, starting from today,” Hagari affirmed.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated since the Islamist military group launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7. In response, Israel has carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Hamas in Gaza.

The ongoing violence has had severe consequences for the people of Gaza, prompting international concern and calls for a ceasefire. Gaza-based journalist Hazem Balousha highlighted the dire situation on the ground, mentioning the urgent need for fuel, electricity, and drinking water. He also expressed the desperate desire for a ceasefire among the people of Gaza who yearn for an end to the relentless bombings.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni recently visited Israel and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During their meeting, Meloni reiterated Italy’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself and emphasized the importance of guaranteeing humanitarian access to Gaza. Netanyahu stressed the need to defeat the barbarism of Hamas and called for international support against the militant group.

As the conflict intensifies, Israel’s decision to escalate its airstrikes signifies its determination to deal a significant blow to Hamas. The coming days will reveal the full extent of these intensified military operations and their potential impact on the region. However, the urgent need for a peaceful resolution and humanitarian assistance remains at the forefront of international concerns.