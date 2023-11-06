Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Palestine

Amid escalating tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, thousands of people took to the streets in various European cities to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people. The demonstrations, which occurred in Brussels, Paris, Sarajevo, and Berlin, called for an end to the violence and advocated for a ceasefire.

In Brussels’ European Quarter, approximately 12,000 individuals participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration, urging the European Union to intervene and work towards a resolution. Carrying posters with powerful slogans such as “Stop the attacks” and “Free Palestine,” the protesters showcased their support for the Palestinian cause.

Similarly, in Paris, around 15,000 people gathered at the Place de la Republique to express their solidarity and call for an immediate ceasefire. Notably, the organizers of this demonstration publicly condemned the recent Hamas attacks on Israel, differentiating themselves from other protests. Authorities in France had previously banned such gatherings, but the decision was overturned by the country’s highest administrative court, allowing people to express their support for Palestine.

In Sarajevo, a city that endured a devastating siege during the Bosnian war, several thousand individuals gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally. The mayor, Benjamina Karic, drew parallels between Sarajevo’s history of suffering and the plight of Gazans. With tears in her eyes, she emphasized the importance of standing in solidarity with Gaza, where civilians continue to endure immense hardships and loss.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, over 10,000 people participated in a rally to show support for Israel. While the majority of demonstrations in Europe focused on advocating for Palestine, the Berlin rally aimed to highlight solidarity with Israel, reflecting the complex nature of the conflict.

The gatherings across Europe underscore the widespread concerns and calls for an end to the violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The expressions of support for both Palestine and Israel reflect the diverse perspectives surrounding the issue, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution and lasting ceasefire.