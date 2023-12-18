New Details Emerge of Tragic Incident at Gaza Church

Israeli military actions in Gaza continue to raise global concern as new details emerge of a tragic incident at a church compound. The Roman Catholic Church officials have reported that a mother and daughter were shot and killed by an Israeli sniper inside the Holy Family Church in northern Gaza, where many Palestinian Christian families have sought refuge.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem revealed that the mother was attempting to carry her daughter to safety when they were fatally shot. Seven others were injured while trying to protect individuals within the compound. The patriarchate condemned the incident, stating that no warning or notification was given before the attack occurred.

Earlier the same day, Israeli rockets struck a convent within the church compound, causing severe damage to the structure and destroying the only generator and fuel supply. The convent housed 54 disabled individuals, some of whom relied on respirators for their survival. The destruction of the convent further exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation.

The Israeli military denies any knowledge of the attack at the Holy Family Parish, asserting that they were not involved. However, witnesses and the Latin Patriarchate painting a different picture of indiscriminate violence against innocent civilians.

Pope Francis issued a statement condemning the killings, expressing his distress over the targeting of unarmed civilians, including families, children, and individuals with disabilities. He identified the two victims as Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar Kamal Anton.

This incident has shed light on the plight of the Christian Palestinian community seeking refuge at the Holy Family parish compound. Layla Moran, a member of Britain’s Parliament, expressed grave concern for her extended family, who were among hundreds of Christian Palestinians trapped in the compound. Ms. Moran highlights the escalating violence in the area and the lack of warning from the Israeli military. Desperate conditions, including food and water shortages, have left these families fearing for their survival.

The tragic consequences of the conflict are evident in the loss of life and the collapse of healthcare facilities. Ms. Moran’s family described their decision to seek shelter in the church, believing it to be a safe haven. However, the targeting of religious institutions in Gaza, such as the Greek Orthodox Church that was hit in an airstrike in October, raises questions about the sanctity of such spaces during times of conflict.

The international community continues to call for an end to the violence and the protection of civilians in the region. The situation serves as a reminder of the human cost of armed conflict and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

