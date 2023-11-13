The Israeli-Hamas Conflict: Gaza City Isolated After Major Attack

In a recent development, Gaza City has been isolated by the Israeli military after a significant attack. According to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), more than 100 attacks on the health care system in Gaza have been documented. This has resulted in the closure of 14 hospitals, including 10 in the densely populated area of Gaza City.

The W.H.O. has called for the active protection of civilians and health care facilities. Israeli officials have accused Hamas fighters of using hospitals as human shields, exploiting medical facilities for their operations. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesman for the Israeli military, described Hamas’ actions as cynical and systematic, where health centers are used to conceal their activities.

Admiral Hagari presented evidence, including images and videos, of two hospitals being used by Hamas – Sheikh Hamad and Indonesian. He claimed that a Hamas tunnel was located beneath Sheikh Hamad Hospital, and gunmen were opening fire on Israeli forces from within the hospital. Additionally, an underground Hamas command and control center was said to be located under Indonesian Hospital, with rocket launchpads placed nearby.

It is important to note that these images have not been independently verified and are being shared with other agencies. However, the Israeli military has been consistent in their accusations against Hamas, previously identifying Al Shifa Hospital as being used for underground command and control centers.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has seen both sides presenting claims and counterclaims regarding the hospitals. The hospitals in Gaza have become refuges for displaced Gazans who believe they are safer there. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that Israel continues to bombard the area around Al Quds Hospital, injuring many displaced people seeking shelter.

The World Health Organization has condemned attacks near Al Quds Hospital and an Israeli airstrike on Al Shifa Hospital, which resulted in casualties. The W.H.O. also reported an attack near Indonesian Hospital, although details were not provided.

Admiral Hagari reaffirmed that the Israeli military strikes based on intelligence and does not aim to target hospitals or ambulances. The goal is to defeat Hamas, free hostages, and liberate Gaza from their control.

In the midst of this conflict, it is crucial to remember that the main priority should be the protection of civilians and the provision of essential medical care to those in need.

FAQ

Q: What is the World Health Organization (W.H.O.)?

The W.H.O. is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health.

Q: Who is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that governs the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist group by several countries.

Q: What is the Palestine Red Crescent Society?

The Palestine Red Crescent Society is a humanitarian organization that provides medical aid, ambulance services, and social support within the Palestinian territories.