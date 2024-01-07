Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s Successful Effort to Neutralize Hamas in Northern Gaza

Israel has announced that it has effectively dismantled Hamas military capabilities in northern Gaza, according to official reports. The Israeli Defense Forces launched airstrikes and conducted a ground invasion in response to Hamas attacks on October 7, which displaced a significant number of Palestinians from their homes.

While the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to unfold, efforts are being made to mitigate its impact on the region. Antony J. Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, recently embarked on a Middle East tour with the aim of reducing the risk of the war spilling over into neighboring countries. During his visit to Jordan, Mr. Blinken met with King Abdullah II and Ayman Safadi, the Foreign Minister, to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza.

The dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza has become a focal point of international concern. Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, the resident U.N. coordinator in Jordan, described the situation as an “epic catastrophe.” She emphasized the urgent need for aid to be distributed effectively throughout Gaza. Presently, roughly 220 trucks of aid and fuel enter Gaza on a daily basis, which is only a fraction of the required amount. Prior to the conflict, nearly 600 to 800 trucks carrying supplies were permitted entry each day, highlighting the severe impact of the war on the availability of resources in the region.

Praising the efforts of the United Nations World Food Program, Mr. Blinken acknowledged that their work comes with tremendous risk due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes. The aid trucks that manage to cross the border are primarily reaching the southern regions of Gaza, while the most devastated areas in the north are still experiencing difficulties in receiving sufficient aid.

While discussing the post-war scenario, Mr. Blinken indicated that Turkey could play a productive role in the rebuilding process. Turkey has shown a willingness to contribute positively to the region’s stability. In his conversations with Turkish officials, Mr. Blinken expressed the importance of preventing further escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, signaling the need for a comprehensive plan to address the situation in Gaza once the conflict subsides.

In parallel to Mr. Blinken’s visit, Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union’s top diplomat, is also engaging in diplomatic efforts in the Middle East. His visit to Lebanon aims to prevent regional escalation and advance peace initiatives. It is worth noting that besides the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel has been involved in a separate low-level conflict with Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia and a proxy of Iran. While this conflict has been mostly contained within the border areas of northern Israel and southern Lebanon, fears remain that Hezbollah may respond forcefully to the assassination of a senior Hamas commander in Beirut.

The situation in Gaza remains complex and multi-dimensional, with various actors working towards a resolution. International efforts are crucial in order to address the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian population and prevent further escalations in the region.

