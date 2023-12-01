Israel Conducts New Offensive in Gaza Strip, Raising Concerns for Hostages

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip – Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip today, marking the end of a weeklong truce with Hamas. As combat resumed, black smoke filled the air, and Israel dropped leaflets over southern Gaza, urging residents to evacuate as a wider offensive seemed imminent.

The renewed hostilities have raised concerns for the approximately 140 hostages still held in Gaza, with over 100 being freed during the previous ceasefire. Negotiators from both sides, along with mediators from Qatar and Egypt, are attempting to reach an agreement to restart the ceasefire. However, the resumption of fighting has complicated these mediation efforts and worsened the already dire humanitarian situation.

The decision to resume military operations follows a meeting between Israeli officials and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where he urged them to take greater measures to protect Palestinian civilians while targeting Hamas. Blinken, currently attending the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, plans to meet with Arab foreign ministers and other officials to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s response to the United States’ appeal remains unclear. However, his office stated that Israel is committed to achieving the war’s goals, which include the liberation of hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza does not pose a future threat to Israel’s residents.

In the early hours of this offensive, the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza reported that 32 people had already been killed, with many more injured. Israel dropped leaflets urging residents to evacuate homes in Khan Younis, designating it a “dangerous battle zone.” Additionally, the Israeli military released a map dividing the Gaza Strip into numbered parcels, urging residents to familiarize themselves with the numbers associated with their location in case of an eventual evacuation. However, it remains uncertain how Palestinians will be informed about their designated parcel numbers and evacuation orders.

Hamas recently released eight Israeli hostages, while Israel freed a group of 30 Palestinian prisoners as part of a last-minute agreement to extend the ceasefire by one more day.

Throughout the day, Israeli airstrikes hit various locations, causing destruction and chaos. In Khan Younis, a large building collapsed, prompting residents to search desperately for survivors amidst the wreckage. Similarly, an apartment in a residential building was struck in the Qatari-funded housing development of Hamad City, while other parts of the building appeared largely intact.

In Gaza City, a strike targeted a home, while in the Maghazi refugee camp, rescuers worked to extract victims from a heavily damaged building. Israeli forces have claimed to be targeting Hamas operatives, attributing civilian casualties to the group’s practice of operating within residential neighborhoods. Unfortunately, the victims of Israeli bombardments have largely been women and children since the conflict began on October 7, as a response to a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel.

FAQ

Q: What caused the renewal of hostilities between Israel and Hamas?

A: The weeklong truce expired, and Israeli fighter jets resumed airstrikes in Gaza.

Q: How has the fighting impacted the negotiations for a ceasefire?

A: The resumption of hostilities has complicated mediation efforts, making it more challenging to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Q: What are Israel’s goals in the ongoing war?

A: Israel aims to secure the release of hostages, eliminate Hamas, and ensure Gaza’s incapacity to threaten Israel’s residents.

Source: [Associated Press](https://apnews.com/)