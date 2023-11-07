Thai Hostages in Gaza Closer to Being Released, According to Foreign Minister

Thai officials working towards the release of 24 Thai hostages held in Gaza have received positive indications from officials in Qatar and Egypt. Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara stated that the Thai hostages, who were abducted on October 7th in southern Israel, could be the next to be released as they have no connection to the ongoing war in the region.

Efforts to secure the release of the Thai hostages have involved intermediary governments in Iran, Qatar, Egypt, and Malaysia. Malaysian officials, who do not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel and have representatives linked to Hamas, reassured Thai counterparts that the hostages are alive. Additionally, the Thai army chief has personally viewed photos of the captives.

Although the exact number of hostages shown in the photos remains unspecified, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed hope that the Thais would be released once there is a lull in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Foreign Minister Parnpree, who recently visited the Middle East to work on securing their release, also saw photos of hostages in the Gaza area. However, the images were blurry, making it difficult to determine whether the individuals were Thai.

According to officials in Qatar and Egypt, the Thai hostages in Gaza are being held in separate groups by various armed groups, apart from Hamas. For their release, the hostages would need to be brought together to cross into Egypt, where the government has expressed willingness to receive them at the Rafah border crossing.

These positive developments provide a glimmer of hope for the 30,000 Thai workers who were on farms in Israel during the recent surge of violence. At least 34 Thais have been reported killed in the attacks, with estimates from the Thai community in Israel indicating that around 80 more may have been killed, taken hostage, or are missing.

Negotiations involving Muslim representatives from Thailand have taken place with Iranian and Hamas officials in Tehran, further underscoring the international efforts to secure the release of the hostages. The Thai government and Israeli officials have not yet provided direct communication to the families of the hostages, leaving them anxious about their loved ones. However, news of the ongoing negotiations has brought a renewed sense of hope to those waiting for the safe return of their family members.

While uncertainties still exist, the continued diplomatic efforts and positive indications from officials in Qatar, Egypt, and Malaysia suggest that the Thai hostages may soon find their way back home.